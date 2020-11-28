Beer Alliance members step up to help local nonprofits

Charitable giving has dropped due to the pandemic. In Oklahoma, community organizations and nonprofits may be struggling to meet the needs of Oklahoma families and children.
To provide support, Oklahoma Beer Alliance members have donated $82,000 and provided in-kind donations and volunteer support to 17 nonprofits and organizations, including: The Care Center, Cavett Kids Foundation, Downtown Wagoner Corp., Farmers to Families, Folds of Honor, Goodwill Industries of Southwest Oklahoma & North Texas Inc., the Harn Homestead, Loaves & Fishes Northwest Oklahoma, National Guard Association of Oklahoma Military Ball and Conference, Oklahoma Autism Foundation, Oklahoma Grocers Education Foundation, Oklahoma State Fraternal Order of Police, Otoe Tribe Children Development, Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, Shawnee Public Schools, Sapulpa Chamber of Commerce, and Warriors for Freedom Foundation.
"COVID-19 changed the way all Oklahomans live their lives," said Lisette Barnes, president of the Oklahoma Beer Alliance. "With our members in all 77 Oklahoma counties, we understand the effects this virus has had on all our communities. To ensure the needs of those most vulnerable are met, our members have donated $82,000 to worthy local causes. These donations are just one of the ways we can show our commitment to fellow Oklahomans."
Groups have changed how they operate.
"As the fifth hungriest state, Oklahoma families have been hit hard," said Stacy Dykstra, CEO of the Regional Food Bank.
