A representative with Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art stopped by the Tahlequah Public Library Thursday, June 16, inspiring guests of all ages to weave baskets, paint, and listen to music.
The event was part of the Summer Reading Program wherein children, teenagers and adults take part in a variety of programs.
Library Youth Services Coordinator Michelle Newton said the teen aspect started at 10 a.m. and then everyone was welcomed at 11 a.m.
“It was very focused on just the teens so they can enjoy it. Then at 11, it was open to anyone in the public of all ages and they could come in and do exactly what the teens were doing,” said Newton. “There is a creative writing workshop and you can sign up at the front desk.”
Bryan Waytula is a professional artist who he was sent to the library by the museum to teach and show attendees how to weave baskets.
“It’s an introductory on how we weave a couple of our traditional patterns,” said Waytula. “This is more of an introduction on how we would weave one of our images into patterns, or maps, or baskets.”
His mother, Vivian Cottrell, is a Cherokee Nation Treasure, and so was his grandmother.
“I was raised by the basket weavers and I don’t weave as much as I wish I did," he said.
Attendees were given supplies and instructions, and Waytula said it was a small part of something bigger.
“Normally when you weave a basket, you start in the middle and you start with 6-by-6. Then you start to work your way out and up,” said Waytula.
A.J. Gourd was water painting with a cousin, and she participated in basket weaving. Her favorite part of the program was the painting, though.
Attendees were given a Crystal Bridges exhibition coupon good for admission for up to six adults, covered for ticketed-temporary exhibitions.
Gourd said she’s never been to the museum before, but she hopes to go in the near future.
The Summer Reading Program's theme this year is "Oceans of Possibilities," and programs run three days a week: Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Children's programming takes place every Monday, and the library has invited performers from the four-state region to put on different acts. Shows start at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Thursdays bring programs for teens at 10 a.m. Attendees will participate in a tie-dye painting workshop and Laughing Matters for Teens next week.
The Summer Reading Program went digital last year with a new app called Beanstack. Kids and adults could sign up and keep track of their reading then, and they can use it this year.
They can log their minutes in the app, and for every 100 minutes logged, they'll get a badge and message advising them to score a prize at the library. The prizes can be picked up at the library.
Audiobooks, e-books, comic books, magazines, and more, plus reading to others, count as minutes for the reading log.
Learn more
For more details, call the Tahlequah Public Library, 120 S. College Ave., at 918-456-2581, or email tahlequahpleodls.org.
