Ben Vanschuyver recipient of Habitat for Humanity House 27

Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity has selected Ben Vanschuyver as recipient for House 27, which is under construction at 1206 Maple Place in Tahlequah.
Volunteers from other states have arrived to help build House 27 and are parked in the RV parking at Go Ye Village.
"Previously we parked our RV volunteers at the United Methodist Children's Home," said TAHFH Executive Director Linda Cheatham. "With UMCH now up for sale, we were grateful to partner with Go Ye Village to park our volunteers."
In addition to the small RV park, Go Ye Village offers different types of senior housing, from active lifestyles in apartments and patio homes, to assisted living and a health care center.
