A benefit dinner and auction for Ronnie Smith will take place Sept. 21 at the Tahlequah Community Building.
Ronnie Smith has recently been diagnosed with multiple myeloma and is undergoing radiation treatment five days a week, with future chemo injections being a possibility.
The disease and radiation require Smith to slow down, which will be difficult for him.
Marsha Smith has a below-the-knee amputation with a recent amputation of her other foot, which also requires ongoing medical treatment.
Organizers will be hosting a dinner and auction to help with expenses.
The dinner will be $10 per person and begins at 5 p.m. with the auction starting at 6 p.m. The menu will include smoked bologna, beans, cornbread, a dessert, and a drink
To donate food or auction items, contact Kasey Hayes at 918-457-6535, Brad Hayes at 918-931-8196, Heather Taylor at 918-931-9722, or Dan Taylor at 918-931-0134.
