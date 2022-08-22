Bennett named NSU’s second Fulbright recipient in NSU history

Darla Bennett of Muskogee has been named Northeastern State University’s second Fulbright U.S. Student Award recipient.
As a Fulbright participant, Bennett will teach abroad for the 2022-‘23 academic year through the Fulbright U.S. Student Program.
“I was surprised, honestly,” said Bennett. “It isn't something I had planned, but here we are. I'm excited, of course, and incredibly honored to be representing NSU, Oklahoma, and the U.S.”
Bennett, a creative writing alumna of NSU, traveled to Colombia this month where she will serve as an assistant English teacher at the Colegio Mayor del Cauca in Popayán.
The English Teaching Assistant Programs place Fulbrighters in classrooms abroad to aid local English teachers. ETAs help teach English language while serving as cultural ambassadors for the U.S. The age and academic level of the students varies by country, ranging from kindergarten to university level.
Recipients of Fulbright awards are selected in an open, merit-based competition that considers leadership potential, academic, and/or professional achievement and record of service.
“The program is a tremendous life-changer,” said NSU Fulbright Program Adviser Dr. Andrew Vassar. “Once Darla’s year is complete, she will be called on for other opportunities because she is a Fulbright scholar for life.”
Fulbright alumni careers are enriched by joining a network of thousands of esteemed alumni, many of whom are leaders in their fields. Fulbright alumni include 61 Nobel Prize laureates, 89 Pulitzer Prize recipients, and 40 who have served as a head of state or government.
“I'd recommend that any students who are interested in Fulbright start by contacting Dr. Vassar and then by doing a deep dive on the website,” said Bennett. “Research the countries you're interested in and narrow the field to the ones that are the best fit for you. Just apply. Go for it.”
Students interested in the Fulbright Program can learn more by emailing vassar@nsuok.edu and visiting us.fulbrightonline.org/.
