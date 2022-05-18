On Saturday, locals gathered to celebrate the 75th Diamond Jubilee Strawberry Festival, which many have called the biggest and best that Stilwell has ever put on.
The festival had never hosted as many vendors, 193 in total, 80 of which hadn’t previously sold at the event in past years. A total of $249,000 was made just on the winning berries auction. The strawberry quilt sold at auction for $2,400 to Robert St. Pierre, and a print of Stilwell Cafe brought $200. The final figure, which included the berry sale, was $330,920.
Bryce Miller of Miller Farms won top berry grower, his Ruby June berries selling for $3,900 to Mountain View Meats.
Attendees had the chance to participate in different events, from Stilwell’s Got Talent, to a reading of Strawberry Shortcake and Care Bear book by the author, Muriel Fahrion. In other entertainment, folks visited a butterfly house, and Kelsey Berry was crowned queen of the festival with assistance from television weather personality Travis Meyer, who also auctioned off the berries. Folks attended a parade, a car and motorcycle show, live music, and they enjoyed free servings of strawberries and ice cream.
Parade winners were in three groups: Religious Class: first place, Victory Southern Baptist; second place, Mulberry, Tree Baptist Church; and third place, Rock Springs Baptist Church. Civic Class: first place, Stilwell FFA; second place, Talking Leaves Job Corp; and third place, Stilwell Nursing Home and Rehab. Open Class: first place, Mountain View Meat Co.; second place, Stilwell Memorial Hospital; and third place, Cherokee Nation Business.
Memorial Hospital sponsored Stilwell’s Got Talent on Friday night.
“It’s a great start to the festival with an opportunity to bring the community together and to showcase our local talent,” said Memorial Hospital CEO Daniel Bradley.
Winners took home prizes in two divisions of the singing competition. Junior Division: first place, Katie Beth Curtis; second place, Kennedy Perry; and third Place, Shaylan Steeley. In the Senior Division: first place, Betty Jo Palmer; second place, Aneisa White; and third place, Kylee Laginess.
“This event is a blast and a great way to show off local talent,” said Kiwanis President and emcee for the event, Tyler Davis. “Big crowd support, and I found it very interesting that we had several non-vocal performers place this year. This is contrast to last's year's event when all the winners were vocalists.”
Vendors ranged from Indian Tacos from a Vian church to handmade jewelry, T-shirts to toys.
“I always recommend eating as many vendors’ foods as you can. There is a flavor for everyone. I saw lots of umbrellas being purchased, no doubt due to the warm weather. It was a smart item to have for sell for the Diamond Jubilee,” he said.
Folks also enjoyed meeting the author of Strawberry Shortcake books, including Dusty Miggletto, who was a big Strawberry Shortcake fan.
“She’s such a talented lady,” said Miggletto.
The author wore a strawberry apron made just for her and was dancing and smiling as she talked.
“That’s really good music. Everyone here is so friendly. I love strawberries and I’m glad to be here,” said Fahrion.
She brought copies of her latest book for sale, and said the funds will go to completing her new art studio in Beggs.
“I have 506 video dances on Instagram and Facebook to illustrate stories. My art is with colored pencils, I design earrings and sell prints and some originals. I like to go to Art Home and hang out with generation X, Y, Zers and me. They're musicians, ramp artists, comediennes and all kinds of people, it’s fun,” said Fahrion.
From Bixby, Makayla Meese wore a dress with strawberry print and lady bug shoes. She has come the last five years to the festival. Her father, Brian Meese, is from Stilwell.
“My dad told me about the strawberries and living here. I like to come for the parade, and enjoy the festival and buy fresh berries. I love strawberries. We usually find a fruit festival every month. We'll pick black berries in Sapulpa and go to Porter for the Peach Festival,” said Meese.
She likes to attend the festival for the live music.
“I like seeing the bands and all the strawberry princesses and queens. Their outfits always have pizzaz,” Meese said.
A carnival and the annual rodeo also offered entertainment following the festival.
Kiwanis volunteers were busy, but cheerful, as the event unfolded. Some helped on stage, some assisted with vendors, and others were on site and available as needed. Dan Collins worked with the vendors.
“When you’re putting on an event like this, if you don’t have volunteers willing to sacrifice family time, you won’t make it. I’ve been in several civic organizations and never been in one like this, where there are so many members that step up, a core group of 22-25 people. And without the police and firefighters we wouldn’t make it. They help us out so much. It takes a community,” said Collins.
Davis felt impressed by the ease at which the events unfolded.
“From the 5k Run to the free strawberries and ice cream, the whole day was amazing and the word I heard from nearly every Kiwanis member was how smoothly they felt the festival was going,” he said. “I love being the guy who takes the stage and gets to draw the crowds attention to the next performer, the next event, the parade entry. The whole event went exactly how a well-planned, community focused festival should go; smiling faces, full bellies, and strawberries galore,” he said.
