WACO, Texas – Sophia Lydie Berry, of Tahlequah, is among more than 5,300 Baylor University students who have been named to the Dean's Academic Honor List for the spring 2020 semester.
Berry attends the Hankamer School of Business.
Students honored on the Dean's List are undergraduates with a minimum semester GPA of 3.7 with no grade lower than a "C" while enrolled in a minimum of 12 graded semester hours.
Baylor provides 127 baccalaureate programs in fields such as business, engineering, nursing, pre-medicine, music and computer science, along with 78 master's programs, 46 doctoral programs, and two education specialist programs. For more information about Baylor University, visit www.baylor.edu.
