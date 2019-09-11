The Tahlequah BEST Community Coalition will meet Thursday, Sept. 12, at 11 a.m. in the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center. Lunch will be served.
Established in 2004, BEST stands for Bringing Everyone's Strengths Together. It is sponsored by Tahlequah Public Schools.
"We will be updating everyone on a few initiatives that we have been doing in Tahlequah that support substance abuse prevention in our community," said Val Dobbins, executive director.
The BEST mission is to coordinate community resources to reduce substance abuse and other risk factors to improve the physical and mental health of the youth and adults of Tahlequah. For more information, contact Dobbins at 918-458-4191 or dobbinsv@tahlequahschools.org.
