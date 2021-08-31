BEST: Solving societal challenges starts at breakfast

Many challenges impoverished Cherokee County residents face stem from a lack of food security, and inadequate food can lead to other problems.
Tahlequah BEST – Bringing Everyone's Strengths Together – was started in the 1980s when a core group of people came together at Help In Crisis. They found that poor nutrition was a contributing factor to substance abuse, among other issues. They wrote grants and implemented strategies to make changes in Cherokee County.
“We started with individual strategies in schools, but you need to treat the environment, too, not just the individual,” said Tahlequah BEST Executive Director Desirae Bloomer, who spoke at an Oklahoma Home and Community Education Woodall Club meeting on Aug. 30.
Bloomer also works as the community prevention specialist at Tahlequah Public Schools and acts as liaison between the district and its community partners.
“We started with tobacco, alcohol, and other drugs, but we saw a correlation between people who don’t have fresh fruits and vegetables. We partnered with the Cherokee Nation and received the Partnership and Community Health Grant, which was focused on four different areas: tobacco-free schools, businesses, farm-to-school, and farmers markets,” she said.
The grant allowed Tahlequah BEST to bring in farmers markets to schools. BEST partnered with the Tahlequah Farmers Market and set up shop outside of the high school.
“The students would buy fresh fruits and vegetables with ‘veggie bucks.’ It was overwhelmingly popular. We started with Tahlequah Schools and reached out to Woodall, Grand View, Peggs, and Briggs,” Bloomer said.
Tahlequah BEST is also working with rural stores like Dollar General to convince them to carry fresh fruit and vegetables in their stores.
"Fresh fruits and vegetables are better than preserved items that you get at the store. When we got the grant, that’s when we started to learn about food deserts. We have a surprisingly a lot of food deserts around Cherokee County,” she said. “We are working to educate convenience stores, if they are not in town, to carry fresh produce.”
They have had mixed results. Carrying fresh fruit and vegetables can be expensive for small stores, and they often end up throwing away the produce. Bloomer thinks it's still worth it for them to carry the items.
“We work with them and show them the data about how beneficial it is to make healthy decisions. We want to make healthy choices the easy choices. We show them the correlation between poor nutrition and diabetes, heart disease, and obesity. Those are the main killers in our area,” said Bloomer.
Tahlequah BEST was recently awarded a USDA Implantation grant, which is a farm-to-school initiative.
“We are going to put indoor gardening systems in five schools: Cherokee Elementary, Heritage Elementary, Greenwood Elementary, Tahlequah Middle School, and Tahlequah High School. In small quantities, they will produce their own food at the schools,” she said.
They also purchased three smoothie bikes, which allow students to implement pedal power to make their own own smoothies or salsa.
