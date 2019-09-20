Toxic plants can be found on most, if not all farms and ranches.
Therefore, the potential exists for livestock poisoning, should the plants be eaten.
The saving factor here is the accepted "folk tale" that cattle will not eat poisonous plants. This "tale" has no scientific validity.
However, experience does strongly suggest that cattle do not eat noxious weeds when more palatable and nutritious forage is available. Most plant poisonings, therefore, occur during a period of feed shortage (i.e. drought, late fall).
Plant poisoning is often difficult to diagnose. When plant poisoning is suspected, it is helpful to first eliminate the possibility of infectious disease or chemicals from paints, sprays or weed killers left around the premise.
Suspicious plant poison symptoms may include a sudden onset of unexplained illness, acute disorders of the nervous system or the digestive tract, loss of weight, difficulty breathing, weakness, coma or collapse.
There is usually no fever.
Good cattle and pasture management prevents problems and losses.
The most frequent cause of poisoning is a shortage of desirable forage.
Avoid holding or moving cattle in areas with dense stands of poisonous plants.
Avoid any grazing by excessively hungry or nutritionally deficient cattle in areas containing poisonous plants.
Strive for proper stocking rates while utilizing cross-fences (as well as water and salt location) to obtain even distribution of grazing.
Fence areas with numerous poisonous plants to exclude them from pastured land.
Learn to recognize poisonous plants and eliminate them. Digging, cutting, burning, chemical and biological controls work but good pasture and grazing management is preferable.
Keep in mind that prevention is the easiest and least expensive - and often the only effective way - means to reduce or eliminate losses due to plant poisoning.
When plant poisoning in livestock is suspected or recognized, owners should remove animals from the area of concern and call a veterinarian.
Diagnosis and treatment of a poisoned animal must be done early if the animal is to be saved.
Some first aid can be given before the veterinarian arrives. This includes placing the affected animal where it is comfortable, quiet, and where treatment can be given without stress.
It is especially important to determine what poisonous plant was eaten, thus treating the known toxin present.
Other livestock should not be allowed in the pasture where the poisoning occurred, nor should they be fed questionable hay until the cause of the poisoning has been determined.
Roger Williams is an agriculture educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
