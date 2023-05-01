Beth Herrington will present the history of the first two teachers in Tahlequah during the 1840s at the next meeting of the Gamma Beta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma.
Thenext meeting is on Tuesday, May 9, at 4:30 p.m. at St Brigid’s Catholic Church Activity Building at 807 Crafton St. in Tahlequah. The public is invited to attend.
Herrington has been doing research for her book, “Tahlequah, Facts and Folklore,” which will be published soon. DKG is a women teacher’s organization that promotes professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education.
