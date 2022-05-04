A new program is teaching local residents how to live better lives by preventing potentially debilitating falls.
"A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns About Falls" is supported by the Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative in Tulsa. Jenna Chavez, community outreach coordinator, is coming to Tahlequah to go through the program. She has been meeting with participants at the Tahlequah Public Library on Mondays and Wednesdays from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. through May in the Carnegie Room.
The program is made up of eight different course lessons, which include: introduction to the program, exploring thoughts and concerns about falling, exercise and fall prevention, assertiveness and fall prevention, managing concerns about falling, recognizing "fall-ty" habits, recognizing fall hazards in the home and community, and practicing no fall-ty habits/fall prevention.
"This program is for people who have a fear of falling doing anything. It could just be when it's raining, you could have a fear of coming out and coming to this class," said Chavez. "Matter of Balance is here to reduce the risk or reduce the fear of falling."
The class is also conversation-based. Different participants experience different challenges, so Chavez tailors classes to the needs of participants. The first part of the class is set aside to educate participants, and the second part is to go through different exercises that improve a person's balance.
"The program is designed to help participants prevent falls by building their balance," said Cherokee Lowe, Tahlequah Public Library manager. "This is a new class offered by the Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative. We think it is an excellent class to offer to our patrons."
OHAI is designed to provide resources that will improve the health and quality of Oklahomans as they age, and is based out of Oklahoma City, but has centers throughout the state. Chavez covers the Northeastern Oklahoma region.
Elderly people can experience balance issues for different reasons. Springtime presents its own challenges because of the pollen in the air. Allergies cause sinus pressure and pain, which can result in headaches and dizziness.
A person's sense of balance is regulated by the vestibular system, which is the apparatus of the inner ear. Allergies also affect the ears as the nasal cavity secretes mucus and inflames ear cavities.
"We can tell when our ears are full; we feel discombobulated," said Chavez.
As temperatures rise, she also recommends drinking water, as dehydration can also cause dizziness.
"I had a lady [from a different class] say that last Wednesday, she didn't feel right. She realized she didn't drink a lot of water. That was why. Hydration is important. It is important as we age," said Chavez.
Emily Key, an occupational therapist at Onward and Upward Occupational Therapy, said it is important for elderly people to stay active.
"There's the old saying that a body in motion stays in motion," said Key. "Staying mobile and flexible is important. If our muscles are able to move, they are less likely to fall."
To improve balance, Key recommends working out the core, which stabilizes the whole body. She also recommends safely walking to build strength and stamina, especially in consultation with a doctor.
"I know yoga may not be everyone's cup of tea, but there's tai chi, pilates, and other activities," said Key.
Another important aspect of balance safety is to accept that falls may happen, but there are things seniors can do to lower the risks at home.
"One thing I go through with my patients is to make sure their home is set up. Make sure there are no cords," said Key.
She recommended removing cords of any kind from walking areas, setting up night lights, removing throw rugs, and making sure the bathroom is accessible.
"Make sure your house isn't cluttered. If you have small pets, be aware of them and where they are," she said.
Seniors can also prevent injury after they awaken from sleeping by sitting up and taking 10-60 seconds to gain their bearings before standing up.
"If you can adjust the environment, that's half of the battle," said Keys.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.