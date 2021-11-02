BETTER BUTTER: The battle is on, but residents have tough time choosing between smooth and crunchy peanut butter

Peanuts are endemic to the Americas, and they hold a distinct position in western cuisine. Sometimes called groundnuts or goober peas, the legumes are favorites – especially when ground into a buttery past.
Peanuts contain a high percentage of oil, which is easily extracted, and impart a smooth taste, which is why kids throughout the United States are known for eating peanut butter sandwiches for lunch.
Whether crunchy or smooth, Americans love their peanut butter and have very strong feelings on how it should be eaten, and what brand is best.
For National Peanut Butter Month, Daily Press Facebook followers shared their thoughts on their favorite brands and styles of peanut butter.
“Skippy, on homemade fresh from the oven warm bread, is best. Honestly, I like it any way: toast, muffins, with jelly or honey, plain peanut butter sandwich, as frosting on a chocolate cake, or cookies,” said Deborah Hinton.
David Smalley loves peanut butter because of its high protein content. He, like many in America, is starting to look for peanut butter with fewer preservatives and less sugar.
“Peanut butter is amazing because of its versatility. It can be used for any number of recipes. It’s a great pantry staple, a decent source of protein and a filling compliment to any diet. Extra-crunchy Jif Natural is the way to go. A bit less sugar and more protein, with better texture,” he said.
Heather Winn, family and consumer sciences educator for Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County explained that in addition to protein, peanut butter also contains fiber, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, but it is important to read labels because not all peanut butters are made the same. All peanut butters contain high amounts of fat, but some contain additives.
“Peanut butter is an ever-popular item in food pantries for its nutrient density and its shelf stability that it provides. Even households that are financially strapped can add nutritional value by consuming peanut butter,” said Winn. “It’s a good idea to read food labels and compare the amounts of saturated fat and sodium and added sugars in different varieties. If peanut butter has higher calories, chances are that there are more additives, and you’ll have to consume a lower amount.”
A serving of peanut butter is 1 to 2 tablespoons. Peanut butter is a healthy snack when paired with whole grain bread, celery, apples, or pears.
Kids like eating "ants on a log," which is celery topped with peanut butter and raisins, or "smiling faces," which are marshmallows, sandwiched between two slices of apples and peanut butter.
“Peanut butter can contain large amounts of salt, sugar, and added fat. Many spreads previously made contain trans fats, which raise LDL cholesterol levels,” said Winn.
The FDA started banning artificial trans fats in 2018. Companies had to switched by adding saturated fats to create a smoother taste. Some companies are adding cocoa butter, which Winn said is 82 percent saturated fat.
“Look for the sodium, and the added sugars,” said Winn. “Worse peanut butter will be higher in calories.”
Hydrogenated oils are added to ensure that oil does not separate from peanut butter. For those who are looking to purchase a natural spread, take the entire peanut butter content, mix it in a mixer for a couple of minutes, and add it back into the jar. Peanut butter will come out smoother and emulsify for a month or so.
For those who are allergic to peanut butter, or who support those with peanut allergies, many purchase sunflower butter. However, Winn explained that it is important to read labels, because some sunflower butters are made in stores that process peanuts.
“Well, Jif Crunchy is hands-down the best. But being more health-conscious these days, I buy Smuckers Natural. Then I try to find a local non-filtered honey to pair it with,” said Darcy Hicks, from the Facebook forum.
Other popular brands include Peter Pan, Skippy, and Reese’s.
“Reese's is the best! Love the Ritz peanut butter crackers!” said Michelle Seay.
Oasis Health Food sells Field Day organic peanut butter in salted, unsalted, smooth, and crunchy varieties. Steelle Stevens, an employee at Oasis, has found that customers like both smooth and crunchy varieties, and that it is hard to tell which variety is more popular.
“Sometimes if I order them at the same time, I’ll sell out the smooth one first. Sometimes I’ll sell out the crunchy one first. It just varies,” she said.
While some Facebook users prefer traditional peanut butter and jelly, or peanut butter on fruit, others get creative with their peanut butter.
Laurie Devine Hand, originally from Boston, used to make peanut butter fluff sandwiches out of peanut butter and jarred marshmallow fluff, and Kathy Alberty Dill concocted an invention of her own.
“OK, y’all are going to think this is awful. I make peanut butter, mustard and dill pickle sandwiches,” she said.
