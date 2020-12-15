What might be ugly to one person could be a trendy fashion statement for another. That's the general idea behind "ugly" Christmas sweaters.
It all started with unsuspecting tailors designing sweaters that many deemed to be unstylish or garish, and it has become the life behind many parties and competitions during the Christmas season.
All revelers have their own reasons for wearing ugly Christmas sweaters. Elaine McDaniel began buying them because it was in style at the moment. Now she wears them purely for the aesthetics.
“I think I bought my first ugly Christmas sweater because it was a trend,” said McDaniel. “You had ugly Christmas sweater contests and parties you had to wear them to, so if you didn’t have a sweater, you better go buy one. This was at the beginning of the trend, which started probably around 2016. Nowadays, though, I wear mine whenever I want in the month of December, before Christmas.”
McDaniel said that another reason behind wearing them is the joy other people get from seeing them. She said it is a unique and interesting way to spread cheer.
“It’s fun to be festive and spread Christmas cheer with a sweater, and people don’t care what you wear and how you look, especially in college,” said McDaniel. “They are more appreciative of the ugly Christmas sweater and the effort you put in to wear it and spread that cheer.”
Taylor Sanchez is of a similar belief. She said they are a inexpensive, fun, and a very unique way to stand out while celebrating.
“I really like being able to wear an ugly Christmas sweater this time of year without anyone making a big deal about it,” said Sanchez. “It doesn’t hurt that they are usually very affordable and comfortable in the cold.”
The benefits of ugly Christmas sweaters go even further when factoring in parties and contests involved. During the Christmas season, many locations hold ugly Christmas sweater parties, and offer prizes for whomever they decide has the ugliest sweater.
Dewain's Place is Tahlequah, for instance, had its own ugly Christmas sweater party on Dec, 12.
Some of the best places to find ugly Christmas sweaters are thrift stores, as many people can often donate them when they're finished with them for the year. Tammy Moore at One Moore Time consignment store in Tahlequah said they have already sold many ugly Christmas sweaters this season.
“I don’t know if the individuals who bring them in really think they’re ugly sweaters, but we sell them as ugly sweaters. As a matter of fact, we just sold some yesterday," she said. "We do have several, though.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.