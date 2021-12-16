Parents who haven't taken their kids to meet Santa Claus this year have a few opportunities this weekend to turn in their wish lists to the man in red.
Sequoyah State Park's Three Forks Nature Center will host Santa and Mrs. Claus visit this Saturday, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Park Naturalist Sierra Coon said the park's trails remain closed for the weekend, but the rest of its facilities are open, so guests can take time to see old St. Nick, as well as the animals housed at the center.
"They get to come out and see Santa, and also get to experience the nature center while they're here," she said. "Since it's a small facility, everything is very intimate. You don't have to be rushed along like most places you go for photographs. So kids can take the time to speak with Santa and tell him what they want for Christmas, and what they're hoping for next year."
Visitors should bring their own cameras, and staff will be on hand to take photos of families. The event is free to attend, but park guests will need to pay for parking, for which a kiosk is available near the front office.
Santa will be traveling throughout the region in the next few days, and Sequoyah isn't the only state park on his list. Greenleaf State Park will also receive a visit from Mr. Kringle on Friday and Saturday, from 6 to 8 p.m. Gobbler Ridge will be adorned with Christmas lights, while Santa will be available at the hoot owl building to take photos, and guests can enjoy cookies and hot chocolate.
Hungry holiday revelers can have Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon, at Freedom Point Campground in Wagoner. There will be pancakes, sausage links, eggs, cookies, and hot cocoa. Visitors can spend time with Santa, listen to him read "Santa Claus is Coming to Oklahoma," can give him their last-minute wish lists. Plates are $5 and pictures with Santa are $2. All military and first responders eat free.
The Norwood Rural Volunteer Fire Department will have a free event for people to take photos with Santa on Saturday, from 2 to 5 p.m. The department is at 7917 W. 790 Road in Hulbert.
This is the last weekend Santa will be at The Christmas Village in Park Hill. This Friday, Santa and Mrs. Claus will have story time at 5 p.m., and visits will run from 5:30 to 8 p.m. On Saturday, at 5 p.m., folks can hear "'Twas the Night Before Christmas," and also a story about the reason for Christmas. The Christmas Village is at 35748 S. Saddle Rock Drive in Park Hill.
