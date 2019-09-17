A new coffee joint, sports collectibles shop, leather worker, and shipping store have opened their doors to patrons in Cherokee County.
Lift Coffee Bar, on Main Street, has taken over a building that has long been vacant. The owners are completing the finishing touches and plan to have the bar open soon. The business spans three rooms on Muskogee Avenue, offering a venue for customers to mingle, plug in their electronics, or relax next to a fire with a hot cup of coffee. They'll have plenty to choose from, as co-owner Sarah Cookson said Lift has the "Lamborghini of espresso machines."
"We have a pretty classic coffee menu - hot coffee, cold coffee, frozen coffee," said Cookson. "We're doing traditional pour-overs and we're doing those hot or iced. We have a Slayer, which is an American-made espresso machine. It's one of the top-of-the-line espresso machines."
While "Coffee" is the name of the game, the bar will offer much more once it opens Sept. 28. Lift will be working with T&J's Snack & Catering to provide sandwiches and salads. It will also offer grab-and-go food, wine, cocktails, and charcuterie boards.
"We have two different wine refrigerators that combined can hold over 300 bottles of wine, so we'll have a really big wine selection, as well as a small cocktail menu," said Cookson. "We'll go through different distributors and get it from all over. We've been researching some of the top wines in the world and we want to make sure we bring in some of those really high-quality wines, but we also want to stay local, too, with Pecan Creek and Blind Luck."
Down the road from Lift, at 330 N. Muskogee Ave., Mike West recently opened Tiger Sports Cards & Collectibles. West has been collecting sports memorabilia and trading cards since he was a kid. After moving back to Northeastern Oklahoma, he's turned a childhood hobby into a business.
"We do sports cards, we also have jerseys, comic books, and vinyl records," said West. "We have both new and older cards. There are a lot of cards from the 1950s, so if you have some older collectors that like Mickey Mantle and stuff like that, we have a few of those. Then we have newer cards for people that are into the more shiny stuff and limited print editions."
Tiger Sports Cards & Collectibles also has Magic: The Gathering and Fortnite trading cards. West said he plans to carry Yu-Gi-Oh! cards, too. West hopes to host events in the future, and he plans to have a YouTube channel where he'll be live-streaming every day of the week. Tiger Sports Cards & Collectibles is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
After moving to Tahlequah about a year ago, Genevieve Red Shirt has grown a strong customer base for her family business Two Guns Leather Co. via the internet. After it was suggested that she open a shop in town, she and her husband jumped on the opportunity.
"We've fallen in love with this town - everything about it - and everybody is so friendly," said Red Shirt.
Red Shirt runs the day-to-day business at Two Guns Leather, at 208 S. Muskogee Ave., and offers her customers both pre-made leather material and custom-made designs.
"We make bags, wallets, belts, travel journals; we make everything right here," said Red Shirt. "It's handmade and we do custom orders as well - not only for everyday leather wear, but also for people who dance in powwows. So if you need a new powwow belt or something like that, we'll make it."
Two Guns Leather recently had a customer who has a unique belt buckle, but couldn't find a belt it would fit on. So the outfit is making him an original, handmade belt to go with his buckle. The shop is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tahlequah also has a new UPS store next to Reasor's. Folks can ship through UPS and the U.S. Postal Service at the new store, which can also receive from any service. Mailbox holders at the UPS store are given 24-hour access. The store provides print and design work, with a wide variety of material it can produce, such as banners, posters, flyers, presentations and more. The store is open Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. However, UPS Store employees said it will soon transition to new hours, closing by 6 p.m. during the week and staying open until 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays. For more information, call 918-803-0815.
Meanwhile, a salon has moved locations. The owner of Polished Salon, Ashley Hunt, said things had gotten to the point where her business didn't have enough space for all its clients. They've moved to a new location behind El Molcajete on Muskogee Avenue.
"We do all of your hair services - formal hair, wedding makeup and hair," said Hunt. "We do your facial waxing. Then I've two girls who are being trained and certified to do eyelash extensions."
The salon is typically open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. throughout the week. It takes walk-ins, but customers are also encouraged to make appointments. For more information or to make an appointment, call 918-457-7037.
