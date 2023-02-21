Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. Locally higher gusts up around 50 mph may be possible within the higher terrain of northwest Arkansas. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Arkansas and east central and northeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should exercise caution while driving. Be alert to sudden gusts of wind which may cause you to lose control of your vehicle. Extra attention should be given to cross winds and on bridges and overpasses. &&