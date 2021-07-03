OKLAHOMA CITY – In response to a Freedom of Information Act request, the Bureau of Indian Affairs apparently turned up no documents concerning correspondence between itself and the Muscogee Nation on Treaty of 1866.
The Descendants of Freedmen of the Five Civilized Tribes Association sought correspondence between Muscogee Nation and the BIA about Article 2 of the 1866 Treaty between the U.S. and that tribe earlier this year. Article 2 provided “all the rights and privileges of native citizens” to Creek Freedmen. It ensured that “laws of [Muscogee] nation shall be equally binding upon and give equal protection to all such persons, and all others, of whatsoever race or color, who may be adopted as citizens or members of said tribe.”
“We sought records from 2017 to 2020, before and after the McGirt decision,” said Ivory Vann, DF5CTA member and a Creek Freedman descendant from Muskogee. The U.S. Supreme Court in July 2020 in McGirt v. Oklahoma held that the Muscogee Nation was never disestablished. The Treaty of 1866 still applies; it is good law for today."
Marilyn Vann, president of DF5CTA, said they were disappointed in the turn of events.
“But we continue to hold both the United States and Muscogee Nation accountable for treaty obligations to Creek Freedmen descendants,” she said.
Muscogee Freedmen are Creeks descended from people enslaved by Muscogee Creek tribal members and free blacks that lived in the Muscogee Creek Nation before 1866. They have fought against their 1979 tribal disenrollment.
The BIA is the Department of the Interior agency responsible for implementing federal laws and policies related to American Indians. BIA records are subject to FOIA and may be released if statutorily defined exemptions do not apply.
DF5CT is a 501(c)(4) social welfare organization. Its mission is to educate the public about the history and culture of Afro-Indigenous freedmen of the five Southeastern tribes: Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee and Seminole. The Association also advocates for descendants of freedmen tribal citizenship, and enforcement of descendants of freedmen civil and treaty rights.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.