Jackson and Kofi

In New Mexico, Bureau of Indian Affairs Officer Nicholas Jackson and K-9 Kofi assisted in seizing 85 pounds of narcotics worth more than $4 million dollars.

WASHINGTON - Friday, Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt highlighted another successful seizure of narcotics.

While on patrol near the exterior boundaries of the Laguna Indian Reservation in New Mexico, a Bureau of Indian Affairs K-9 police unit arrested an individual and seized 85 pounds of narcotics worth more than $4 million dollars.

The K-9 police unit seized: 82.8 pounds of methamphetamine with a street value of $3,795,454; 2.44 pounds of heroin with a street value of $162,145; and 2,000 THC Concentrate cigarette cartridges with a retail value of $90,000.

“I applaud the exemplary service demonstrated by K-9 Police Officer Nicholas Jackson and K-9 Kofi to safeguard our Nation’s communities, both tribal and non-tribal, from these addictive poisons, valued at more than 4 million dollars,” said Assistant Secretary Tara Katuk Sweeney. “The Interstates paved through our tribal lands are not safe havens for drug runners. I am proud of the Bureau of Indian Affairs Office of Justice Services law enforcement officers for standing watch and making arrests.”

