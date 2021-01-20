It didn't take long for President Joe Biden to take his first actions. Only hours after his inauguration, Biden signed 17 executive orders, memorandums and proclamations, many of which reversed Donald Trump's policies.
The executive actions from Biden ranged from COVID-19 protocols, to environmental directives, to immigration policies. Among the orders were:
• Launching a "100 Days Masking Challenge," asking Americans to wear masks for 100 days. Requires masks and physical distancing in federal buildings, on federal lands and by federal employees and contractors.
• Restructuring coordination of the government's COVID-19 pandemic response, creating a response coordinator position who will report to the president.
• Preventing the U.S.'s withdrawal from the World Health Organization, with Dr. Anthony Fauci becoming the head of the delegation to the WHO.
• Rescinding Trump's 1776 Commission.
• Preventing workplace discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity.
• Canceling the Keystone XL pipeline and directing agencies to review and reverse Trump actions on the environment.
• Rejoining the Paris climate accord.
• Extending nationwide moratorium on evictions and foreclosures until at least March 31.
• Extending the current pause on student loan payments and interest for Americans with federal student loans until at least Sept. 30.
• Counting non-citizens in the U.S. Census again.
• Preserving and fortifying the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
• Ending the ban on passport holders from Muslim and African countries entering the country.
• Halting construction of the border wall.
• Allowing the Department of Homeland Security to set civil immigration enforcement.
• Extending the Deferred Enforced Departure designation for Liberians in the U.S. until June 30, 2022.
• Requiring appointees in the executive branch to sign an ethics.
• Directing the Director of the Office of Management and Budget to modernize and improve regulatory review and approval process.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.