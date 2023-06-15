Oklahoma tribal officials and President Joe Biden praised the nation’s highest court on Thursday after it upheld the legality of the Indian Child Welfare Act in a historic decision for tribal law and sovereignty.
Judges for the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 7-2 in Haaland v. Brackeen that the Act was constitutional. Challengers claimed the Act discriminated against non-Native families, Congress did not have the authority to pass the Act, and that the act was anti-commandeering.
“But the bottom line is that we reject all of petitioners’ challenges to the statute, some on the merits and others for lack of standing.” U.S. Supreme Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett wrote in the opinion of the court.
Congress enacted ICWA in 1978 to govern the removal and out-of-home placement of Native American children. It requires states to notify tribes and seek placement with the child's extended family, fellow tribal members, or families of other tribes.
Before ICWA was enacted, 25% to 35% of Native children were being taken from their families and placed with adoptive families, in foster care, or in institutions, according to two studies conducted in 1969 and 1974 by the Association on American Indian Affairs. Ninety percent of those placements were in non-Native homes.
The high court on Thursday, June 15, passed the ruling on the "Bracken v. Haaland” case — in which three white families, the state of Texas, and a number other states argued ICWA is race-based and unconstitutional, violating the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment. They also claimed ICWA improperly gives the federal government too much power over adoptions and foster placements and puts tribal interests ahead of those of children.
Almost two dozen state attorneys general and a large majority of the 574 federally-recognized tribal nations called on SCOTUS to uphold the ICWA. Several tribal nations and organizations filed briefs in the case.
SCOTUS ruled 7-2 against the challenge, with Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas dissenting.
In a statement, Cherokee Nation Prinicipal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said the decision is a major victory for Native tribes, children, and the future of his tribe's culture and heritage.
"It is also a broad affirmation of the rule of law, and of the basic constitutional principles surrounding relationships between Congress and tribal nations. We hope this decision will lay to rest the political attacks aimed at diminishing tribal sovereignty and creating instability throughout Indian law that have persisted for too long," said Hoskin. "By ruling on the side of children’s health and safety, the U.S. constitution, and centuries of precedent, the justices have landed on the right side of history. With these latest political attacks on ICWA now behind us, we hope we can move forward on focusing on what is best for our children."
Cherokee Nation Attorney General Sara Hill shared her thoughts on the ruling.
“The Indian Child Welfare Act was designed to resolve this historical problem and it’s really become clear to a lot of people who work in social services that the Indian Child Welfare Act should probably be considered the gold standard for all children," said Hill. "I’m relieved, incredibly relieved, and I have a lot of gratitude that this part of the law that protects Indian children is still here."
Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Chief Gary Batton said his tribe is glad to see the Supreme Court recognized the important benefits of ICWA and allowed the law to stand.
"Congress passed the Indian Child Welfare Act to right the extreme historical injustices committed against Native children and their families. The law remains a critical part of protecting Native American heritage and tribal sovereignty,” said Batton. "The Choctaw Nation will continue to support children and families through its foster care system, Indian Child Welfare team, tribal attorneys and over 100 tribal services.”
Joe Dorman, CEO of the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy, said the ruling validates what data shows for preserving stability for children undergoing adoption or within foster care.
"Keeping children who are enduring the most traumatic experience of their young lives in as stable a situation as possible is critical to help with their healing," said Dorman. "It has been shown that placing children with family members and preserving positive cultural experiences helps lessen their anxiety. The fact that conservatives and liberals alike on the Supreme Court recognized the importance of preserving cultural identity helps place the Indian Child Welfare Act on solid ground.”
President Joe Biden also praised the court’s decision that was made as the nation’s "painful history" of the forced assimilation of Native children loomed.
"These were acts of unspeakable cruelty that affected generations of Native children and threatened the very survival of Tribal Nations," Biden said in a press relase. "The Indian Child Welfare Act was our Nation’s promise: never again.”
Thursday’s decision came after a federal judge in Texas first ruled the Act unconstitutional in 2018.
A white couple, Chad and Jennifer Brackeen, sought to adopt a 10-month-old Native American child. The child remained in the couple’s custody for more than a year when a Texas state judge used ICWA in a ruling to place the child with a Native family.
The Brackeens later won custody of the child in state court with the decision later appealed to the Northern District of Texas.
U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor ruled the Act unconstitutional and wrote in his opinion the racial classification of children has not been shown to serve a “compelling governmental interest” and found the Act violated the Fifth, 10th, and 14th Amendments of the U.S. Constitution.
O’Connor’s decision was appealed to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals and a panel of three judges upheld the constitutionality of ICWA “with partial dissent.” That led to an en banc panel of 16-judges within the Fifth Circuit split in the constitutionality of the Act.
The en banc panel’s decision was then appealed to the nation’s highest court with argument in the case held in November 2022.
In a concurring opinion for Thursday’s decision, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote that Native American tribes often come to the court seeking justice “only to leave with bowed heads and empty hands.”
“But that is not because this court has no justice to offer them. Our Constitution reserves for the tribes a place—an enduring place— in the structure of American life,” Gorsuch wrote. “It promises them sovereignty for as long as they wish to keep it.”
Gorsuch wrote the Constitution gave the federal government and Congress certain power aimed at “building a lasting peace” and that Congress passed the Act to give Native American parents the right to raise their families as they please and Native children to grow in the culture and the communities of Native Americans “to resist fading into the twilight of history.
“All of that is in keeping with the Constitution’s original design,” Gorsuch wrote.
