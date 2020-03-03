Polls in Cherokee County closed for the 2020 presidential primary election, and incumbent President Donald Trump overwhelmingly won Republican voters’ approval, while former Vice President Joe Biden slid past Sen. Bernie Sanders by more than 6 percent of the votes.
Throughout the 24 precincts in the county, 2,125 votes – 94.28 percent – went to Trump. The closest Republican candidate to Trump was Joe Walsh, who received 72 votes, or 3.19 percent.
On the Democratic side, Cherokee County voters selected Joe Biden, who received 1,469 – 34.03 percent – of the 4,317 total votes. Trailing behind him was Sanders, with 1,188 votes, or 27.52 percent; former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, 657 votes, or 15.22 percent; and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, 446 votes, or 10.33 percent. No other Democratic candidate received more than 5 percent of the votes.
With 91 percent of all Oklahoma precincts reported, statewide results were similar, as Trump raked in more than 93 percent of the votes, while Biden received over 38 percent.
In a Daily Press Saturday Forum on Facebook, readers were asked who they planned on voting for. Participants responded with a variety of answers, but the majority appeared to be in favor of either Trump or Sanders.
Glenn McNatt said he supports the president.
“[He's] outsider that has done more positive things for our country than the three to four previous ones,” McNatt said. “The list of positives is way too long for listing here, and everyone in the U.S. is a recipient of all these positive endeavors.”
Brent Been said he planned on voting for Sanders, because he “represents our best hope in terms of economic, environmental, racial, and social justice.”
Some residents were still undecided as of Saturday, but Susy Young said her vote will go toward defeating Trump.
“I’m still undecided,” she said. “I am doing more research and watching every debate and every town hall than I’ve ever done before. Regardless of who I decide on, I will back whomever runs against Trump.”
Some locals may have cast their votes too early, as some candidates dropped out of the race over the weekend in advance of Super Tuesday. Kyle Combs said he already voted for former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who called it quits Sunday. Meanwhile, Cheryl Leeds said she already voted for Sen. Amy Klobuchar. The two former candidates have since endorsed Biden.
