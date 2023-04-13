Award-winning performers and NYC-style cabaret are coming soon to Tahlequah, and it all started with a long story and a big idea.
“NYC Cabaret Classic” Event Coordinator Suzanne Sullivan said everything began with Holly Sisk, Tahlequah High School choir director and fellow event coordinator.
“My husband [Pat] is one of eight children and his mother, three sisters, one brother and a sister-in-law sing professionally; they’re singer-songwriters and musicians,” said Sullivan.
After Sullivan’s father-in-law passed away, her brother-in-law, Tim Sullivan, started the “Jim and Elizabeth Sullivan” scholarship, which invites vocal students from the Durango, Colorado, area for a three-day masterclass and competition every year. Tim also brings in his mother, Elizabeth Sullivan; his sister, KT Sullivan; cabaret performer Natalie Douglas, and jazz pianist Jon Weber.
“Holly has known the family since she was in high school,” said Sullivan. “She and Tim have known each other forever, so he let her bring one student [Lyric Peterson] the first year.”
Sullivan said KT, who serves as artistic director for the Mabel Mercer Foundation, decided to let the winner of the Durango competition sing at the Cabaret Convention at the Lincoln Center and Birdland Jazz Club.
“Lyric won and was the first Tahlequah winner,” said Sullivan. “Since then, Holly has now had four winners who have sung at the Cabaret Convention at Lincoln Center and at Birdland.”
Current THS student Lincoln Johnson won this last competition and will sing at the convention this coming October.
“[Holly] has been taking about 10 of her top students every year to Durango for the masterclass and competition,” said Sullivan.
Ava Jones, THS student, described to the Daily Press last year how she felt about having the opportunity to attend the Durango competition with her group.
“It’s honestly such an honor. I don’t think I know of anyone else who has that opportunity, and to be able to go on that is such a big thing for me,” said Jones.
Through these trips, Holly and her students became “very close” with KT, Douglas, and Weber, so much so that in 2022, Weber flew into town to accompany and work with the music students on their spring performance.
“And so [Holly] called me and said, ‘I’m bringing [Weber] back in and the students have asked if maybe Mom Sullivan – that’s what they call [Elizabeth] – would come in; I’d like to orchestrate one of Mom’s original songs for my choir to sing with her.’ and so I said, ‘Sure, I can make that happen for you,’” said Sullivan.
Sullivan serves on the Northeastern Oklahoma Regional Alliance economic development board, which met at Northeastern State University the next day. Sullivan said she started talking with professor Dr. Ron Cambiano, who noticed Sullivan had recently returned from New York and “didn’t invited [them] again.”
“And he said, ‘Is there no way we can bring New York to Tahlequah?’ and I said, ‘Ron, all you have to do is ask,’” she said.
That night, Sullivan couldn’t sleep. Kept awake with back pain, she stayed up and worked on her “huge plan.” Sullivan met with Cambiano, Sisk, and Dr. Robyn Pursley, NSU drama professor, the next day. Together, they decided to make it real.
“And so we’ve been working hard on it ever since,” she said.
The upcoming performance series consists of three events.
Saturday, May 13, the NYC Cabaret Classic will take the stage at the Tahlequah High School Performing Arts Center starting at 7 p.m. This show will feature 10 award-winning NYC cabaret artists – Natalie Douglas, Eric Yves Garcia, Jeff Harner, Todd Murray, Mark Nadler, Craig Rubano, Elizabeth Sullivan, Stacy Sullivan, KT Sullivan, and Jon Weber – as well as local favorites Kate Morton, Trico Blue, NSU Quartet, and the THS Jazz Choir.
On Sunday, May 14, Elizabeth Sullivan will perform “Stages” at the NSU Jazz Lab at 3 p.m. Sullivan said Elizabeth turns 93 on May 22 and has been wanting to do this show for a while.
“[Elizabeth] has done shows all over – Carnegie Hall, all over New York City,” she said. “She thinks this is her last show and it’s called ‘Stages’ [as in] the stages she has sang on and the stages of her life.”
Sullivan said Elizabeth will do the whole show all by herself.
On Monday, May 15, Broadway and Cabaret Night will take place at THS PAC, starring the THS Jazz, Show, and Concert Choirs; the visiting NYC Cabaret Performers; and more.
“So it’s going to be three big days of music in Tahlequah,” said Sullivan. “It’s going to be a huge deal because I don’t know that there’s anything quite like this outside of New York City.”
Sisk expects this to be “a spectacular event.”
You’re invited
Tickets should be available on the event website – www.nyccabaretclassic.com – soon. The Sunday afternoon and Monday night performances are free but require a ticket to attend. Tickets for the Saturday night show will be on sale for $5 and $10 with premiere seating available as well. Students also get in free on Saturday.
