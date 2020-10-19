Bike racks coming to Tahlequah

Cyclists might be happy to know that bike racks will soon be installed around the city, after the Tahlequah Main Street Association announced the winner for this year's Big Idea Monday.
Among the final projects for this year's Big Idea were bike racks for the public to use, submitted by owner of Paceline Cyclery David Rogers; a wayfinding kiosk, submitted by Hawkeye Signs owner Teresa Williams; and a new storefront awning, submitted by A Bloom Flowers & Gifts owner Rian Cragar.
TMSA's Big Idea committee is given all of the project submissions and uses a rubric scoring guide to narrow down the finalists. Jamie Hale, TMSA director, said scoring is based on beautification, audience, feasibility, sustainability, and economic impact.
"As they say, third time's a charm," said Hale "The Big Idea for bike racks has been submitted by two different downtown business owners and has been a finalist for the past three years. One being David Rogers with Paceline Cyclery and the other was Adrien Nong with Start, both seeing first hand a great need for the installation of bike racks in downtown Tahlequah."
Phase one of the Big Idea was go to gather suggestions from the community for projects that will help TMSA's mission to revitalize and strengthen downtown Tahlequah. Now that phase two, finding a winner, has been completed, TMSA will move into phase three.
"The winner will now meet with our Design and Economic Vitality committees to create an action plan for the completion of the project," said Hale. "The completion date goal for the project is June of 2021."
Rogers was granted $5,000 to complete the project, and will work with TMSA's committee to see that it is spent appropriately.
Hale said she didn't know what to expect this year, as the Big Idea was moved completely to a virtual format, whereas in years past, the community was invited to watch presentations for each idea. However, this year, the TMSA received twice as many votes as in 2019.
"I think it's safe to say we can expect to see a virtual aspect added to the Big Idea from now on," she said. "The bike racks won by 50 percent of the votes this year. The other two finalists were great ideas as well, and we hope to see those come to fruition in the future."
