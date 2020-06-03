Bike Scavenger Hunt gets rolling until June 30

Residents are being encouraged to pedal around the town and participate in Tahlequah's First Historical Bicycle Scavenger Hunt.
Sponsored by the Active Living and Transportation Committee of Cherokee County, the hunt goes through June 30.
"Although May is considered National Bike Month, the Active Living and Transportation Committee of Cherokee County would like to encourage and promote the opportunity to celebrate the power of cycling," said Christina Kirk, Cherokee County Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust Healthy Living Program assistant coordinator.
According to the league of American Bicyclists, National Bike Month was established in 1956. National Bike Month provides an opportunity to show the many benefits of cycling as a mode of transportation.
"A Bicycle Scavenger Hunt is a great way to encourage and promote people to use their bikes as a mode of transportation. The idea was adapted from the Association of Central Oklahoma Governments, which hosted an event in May," said Kirk. "All you need is a bicycle and a camera."
All community members are welcome to join in, and 10 prizes will be given away at the end of June through a random drawing of all entries."
The prizes include: a fanny pack, water bottle, stickers, drawstring reflective backpack, and sunglasses.
To participate, riders will visit one of the 15 "locations" on the flyer; take a photo of them and their bicycle, just the bicycle, or of their group; post the pictures on their Facebook feed with the hashtag #BikeTahlequah and tag @CherokeeCountyALT. One picture per location will count toward a raffle drawing.
The locations include: a bike rack, Paceline Cyclery, a body of water, City Hall, Tahlequah COmmunity Garden, Sam & Ella's Chicken Palace, a museum, Tahlequah Fire Department Tahlequah Public Library, a local shop, a park, a school, a sculpture, a trailhead, and Northeastern State University.
"I think this is a wonderful chance to get families up and active, especially during the downtime of the pandemic," said Stephen Highers, ALT committee member and Tahlequah city councilor.
"The Active Living and Transportation committee works hard to offer creative ideas to get people outdoors and enjoy all that our community has to offer."
Kirk said this event can help the community by highlighting the history trail that connects the north end of Tahlequah to the south end.
"This Bike Tahlequah event provides the opportunity to get out and engage in physical activity, explore the unique culture and beauty of downtown Tahlequah, experience what Tahlequah has to offer, family/friend bonding, and outdoor experiential learning," said Kirk. "Hosting challenges and events like the Bike Tahlequah bicycle scavenger hunt also brings awareness to bike safety and the demand for active infrastructure."
The Active Living and Transportation Committee is a group of community partners that have come together to help improve the health and quality of life for the residents of Cherokee County.
"We believe active transportation improves overall health and promotes closer ties to our community," said Kirk. "It is the mission of the Active Living and Transportation committee to create and promote a safe environment that is easily accessible for Cherokee County residents to practice physical activity as a lifestyle."
The committee is composed of individuals from the city of Tahlequah, Cherokee County Health Department, Tahlequah BEST Coalition, Cherokee Nation Public Health, Cherokee County Health Services Council, TSET Healthy Living Program, American Indian Resource Center, and the National Indian Women's Health Resource Center.
ALT hosts events such as Open Streets Tahlequah, Bike to School day, Walk to School Day, and more. Open Streets Tahlequah 2020 is tentatively planned for October and is dependent on the state of the community due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Kirk.
Visit https://www.facebook.com/CherokeeCountyALT/ for details and updates on the ALT Committee and scavenger hunt.
