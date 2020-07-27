With a mission to provide support both financially and emotionally to bikers and their families that have been lost or hospitalized due to a motorcycle accident, the Downed Bikers Association Foothills Chapter was formed in November 2019. The group held its first poker run this past Saturday.
The DBA is 21 years old, and the national board of directors is headquartered in Oklahoma City. Six chapters are located throughout the state.
Founded by President Karl Pryor, Jeff Rankin Sr., and Vice President T.J. Rankin, 25 paid members before the local group’s first charter meeting last year. At the inaugural meeting, the organization had 37 members. Currently, there are 64.
“It’s not mandatory to have a motorcycle to belong – just a big heart,” said Pryor.
Foothills Chapter of DBA meets the fourth Monday of each month at 7 p.m. in American Legion Post 135.
Saturday’s Hotter Than Hell Poker Run was the first event the group has been able to have, outside of meetings. The Bigfoot Stomp was to be held at the American Legion in March, but it was canceled due to COVID-19.
“The vice president and I both have underlying conditions,” said Pryor. “Plus the American Legion closed before the event, so we had to postpone.”
The poker run was a chapter fundraiser, but most events will benefit a downed biker or family meeting the qualifications.
“They have to be hospitalized a minimum of two days to qualify to be a beneficiary,” said Pryor. “And it can’t be an accident that occurred in relation to a felony.”
Those applying to be a beneficiaries must submit accident reports, hospital discharge papers, and background checks. They do not have to be members of the organization, but the motorcycle accident had to occur within the Foothills Chapter area: U.S. Highway 412 North to Interstate 40 South, and Arkansas state line to U.S. Highway 69 in Wagoner.
“We do have some beneficiaries in the wings,” said Pryor.
Due to poker run stop businesses paying to be involved, 100 percent of money raised that day goes to beneficiaries. The commitment from the businesses guarantees the poker run payouts. Chapter fundraisers are to increase the group’s Benefit Enhancement Fund. These monies can be used to contribute to fundraisers that have low turnouts, so beneficiaries still receive a reasonable amount.
“It’s not a hell of a lot of money, but every bit helps,” said Pryor.
He said that all the associated costs, including poker hand payouts and prizes, have to be factored, but the Foothills Chapter raised a little over $4,900 Saturday. Those registered for Saturday’s run included 91 riders and 23 passengers.
The group’s next scheduled event is the Hot August Nights' Bike Night at Muskogee Brewing Company on Aug. 27, 4-10 p.m. Pryor said they are also working on organizing a fall poker run and a Tahlequah bike night in September.
The Foothills Chapter has participated in area toy runs, parades, cruise nights, and held a meet-and-greet membership drive.
Each of Oklahoma’s Downed Bikers Association chapters have its own mascot with a "stuffed animal" character. The Foothill Chapter’s mascot is Daryl the Sasquatch. Chapters compete to get the most members at events so they can take home the other chapters’ mascots.
“It gets people to participate,” said Pryor.
Due to the varying numbers in the chapters – Oklahoma City has over 6,000 – the mascots are returned to home chapters each January and July. All chapters are individual 501(c)(3) organizations.
Get involved
For information about Downed Bikers Association Foothills Chapter, visit www.downedbikersfoothillschapter.org, www.facebook.com/FoothillsDBA, or call 918-607-5876.
