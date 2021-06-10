OKLAHOMA CITY — Kris Steele, executive director with Oklahomans for Criminal Justice Reform, released the following statement in response to Senate Bill 334 not advancing:
“We’re pleased to see that the Oklahoma Legislature made the right decision to not advance Senate Bill 334.
In 2016, Oklahoma voters spoke on this issue when they voted to pass State Question 780, and the message was clear: Our state must stop criminalizing addiction, poverty and mental health crises. Spending millions to lock up people who commit low-level offenses for survival, or as a result of addiction or trauma, does not keep our state safe and will waste taxpayer dollars. Recent polling from WPA Intelligence shows 76% of respondents continue to support SQ 780.
Research shows that imposing excessively long sentences for low-level property or drug crimes costs an exorbitant amount of taxpayer dollars with no corresponding public safety benefit. Oklahoma cannot afford to go backwards on criminal justice reform and legislation like SB 334 threatens the progress our state has made in passing common-sense reforms.
Oklahoma legislators’ decision to respect the will of their constituents on this issue is incredibly encouraging, and we commend them for their accountability to Oklahomans. Our state needs to continue to advance criminal justice reforms that bring us more in line with our neighboring states and help to safely reduce the state’s prison population.”
