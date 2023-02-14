OKLAHOMA CITY — An Edmond lawmaker has filed a bill that would end Oklahoma’s existing electricity monopoly system for millions of residential, industrial and commercial consumers and allow them to choose their power provider.
If the Oklahoma Electric Choice and Competition Law, or House Bill 1602, becomes law, current OG&E and PSO consumers would be able to shop around for electricity. They could enter into a fixed contract with a third-party provider to buy electricity at a certain rate. If the electricity ultimately costs less than the agreed-upon amount, that provider makes a profit.
Under the existing system, PSO and OG&E cannot profit on their fuel costs.
Beginning Jan. 1, 2025, commercial and industrial operators would be able to choose their electric supplier. Residential customers wouldn’t be able to choose their supplier until Jan. 1, 2027.
The change would only affect customers of investor-owned electric utilities that serve more than 100,000 Oklahoma customers. Only two Oklahoma electric providers currently fall under that definition — PSO and OG&E. The bill would not impact not-for-profit municipal or cooperative providers.
“The conversation I want to have is how do we make electricity more affordable and reliable for consumers,” said state Rep. Ryan Martinez, R-Edmond.
Martinez said he filed the legislation because he’s heard from constituents “concerned about the price of their electricity,” and constituents who are outraged at the Corporation Commission’s decision to pass on $4.5 billion in winter weather-related storm debt.
The state’s three largest public utilities — OG&E, PSO and Oklahoma Natural Gas — bought natural gas at astronomical prices during February 2021’s two-week winter storm and then received permission from state regulators to securitize that debt by adding a monthly fee onto consumers’ bills that will last nearly three decades.
It wasn’t clear Tuesday who would be on the hook for that winter storm debt if customers were removed from the OG&E and PSO power grids or if residential consumers would see their share increase with an earlier exit by commercial and industrial users.
The bill would require the state’s Corporation Commission to “promulgate rules and procedures for a fair and orderly restructuring process.”
Martinez receives his power through a municipal provider, but he said half of his constituents receive their electricity from OG&E.
He said he views the language as a “starting point” to begin an important conversation.
“There’s an appetite to have the conversation about how we’re controlling electricity generation in the state of Oklahoma,” Martinez said. “For the longest time, that’s been one of our biggest competitive advantages when we’re trying to recruit businesses and everything else.”
The Alliance for Electrical Restructuring in Oklahoma, or AERO, which backs the measure, argues that Oklahoma consumers are ready to leave the state’s two for-profit, investor-owned utilities. The group’s members believe that consumers should have multiple options regarding who they purchase electricity from instead of one vendor who has a monopoly.
AERO argues that all Oklahoma residential consumers have seen their electricity costs increase 59% from May 2021 through October 2022. They say all Oklahoma commercial and industrial users have seen over a 100% increase. AERO did not have statistics that focused on just OG&E and PSO consumer costs.
Mike Boyd, executive director of AERO, said independent power providers believe they can obtain electricity at a cheaper rate than Oklahoma’s existing utilities, resell it and make a profit yet still save consumers money.
Consumers that switch would still have to pay OG&E or PSO a monthly service charge to maintain the existing distribution infrastructure, but would pay another company for their electricity consumption.
“People’s bills are going up, and therefore, the Legislature is looking for solutions to that because of angry constituents,” Boyd said. “Securitization is a symptom of those costs going up.”
Boyd argues that Oklahomans are ready for this.
“It would be the best thing for families and businesses since sliced bread,” he said. “Competition is always good, and why we’re lagging behind baffles me.”
Critics of the plan have pointed to Texas and California, which both have deregulated markets. Texas saw millions of customers lose power for days during the February 2021 winter storm, while California consumers continue to face rolling blackouts and brownouts. In Oklahoma, utilities largely kept the power flowing in February 2021, and state officials opted to spread the costs over an extended period of time to reduce the impact on consumers.
“With competition, you have a choice, and consumers have the option of picking a provider, and some of them picked poorly,” Boyd said of Texas consumers receiving astronomically high bills. “One percent of them picked poorly. All those consumers that entered into contracts with fixed prices were not impacted negatively. One hundred percent of Oklahoma’s customers serviced by PSO and OG&E were affected negatively.”
Jeff Cloud, executive director of the Alliance for Secure Energy, said he has a six-figure bill from a residential Texas consumer who was on a deregulated electric plan during February 2021’s winter storm.
Cloud said Oklahomans don’t want to deregulate electricity because it will be more expensive and less reliable. His group advocates for secure, affordable, reliable electric energy.
“People that are pushing for this are third-party marketers, and they’ve got to make a cut,” Cloud said. “The third-party marketers will try to make money on that just like they did with the natural gas that they sold during the winter storm in 2021. I don’t begrudge somebody for trying to make money, but I don’t think they should do it on the back of Oklahoma’s customers.”
In an email, Wayne Greene, a spokesman for PSO, said that the utility’s residential prices are at or below national, regional and state averages and have been for years.
“Deregulation would lower reliability, remove consumer protections and result in high costs for our consumers,” Greene said. “We look forward to working with lawmakers to ensure our customers continue to have affordable, reliable power.”
OG&E is still reviewing the bill, said spokesman Aaron Cooper in an email.
“Any proposal to deregulate the electrical market in Oklahoma is a solution in search of a problem,” Cooper said. “Oklahoma’s regulated model has served Oklahoma electric customers well for more than 100 years. Today, this process protects Oklahomans by ensuring every investment in electric power generation and grid reliability, electrical company customers pay for is reviewed and approved through the regulatory process. In a deregulated model, there is no regulatory oversight to ensure costs are prudent or benefit customers, leaving open the opportunity for businesses to take advantage of hard-working Oklahomans through deceptive marketing and predatory market practices.”
OG&E’s rates are 21% lower than the national average, 13% lower than the regional average and 17% lower than Texas, which is deregulated, Cooper said.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
