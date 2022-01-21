OKLAHOMA CITY — A lawmaker wants the state to create a 30-member commission to examine racial inequities that he said continue to plague Oklahoma.
State Sen. George Young, D-Oklahoma City, said he’s concerned about ongoing perceptions of police and court intolerances. He also said that areas of the state with larger concentrations of minorities have less access to COVID-19 testing, vaccines and college-level high school courses.
Young said Senate Bill 1204 would create a Commission on Race and Equality to advise state leaders on issues related to racial discrimination and bias. The commission would monitor legislation to determine whether it is discriminatory toward a race or ethnicity, serve as a clearinghouse for research on issues related to discrimination or bias, and act as a resource for those making state appointments.
The board will ultimately report back to the governor, Senate president and House speaker and recommend needed legislation or regulatory changes. Those three leaders would appoint the bulk of the membership, but the Legislative Black Caucus would also have appointing power.
The commission must be broadly representative of the geographic areas of the state and include representatives of several racial and ethic groups.
Commissioners would not be paid, but would be entitled to travel reimbursement. The commission must meet at least once every three months.
Young, who is Black, said he’s proposed similar measures in the past, but they’ve not received a committee hearing. He said he wants the committee to serve as a receptacle for ideas, thoughts, complaints and recommendations.
“There is nobody that’s focusing or concentrating on racial disparities, racial insensitivity or racial concern,” he said, adding that it would also encompass Hispanics, Asian Americans and Native Americans.
“I think it would just be a really, really, really good group that would be able to at least have a voice and a finger over the things that are going on in the state of Oklahoma,” Young said. “We act like we don’t have racial problems. Obviously, very obviously, we do have that.”
He said North Carolina implemented a similar commission, which focuses on addressing disparities in criminal justice matters.
Young said his northeast Oklahoma City Senate district has the largest Black population, but said the issues are statewide, but there’s little attention paid to those.
Oklahoma officials with the NAACP and the League of United Latin American Citizens did not respond to a request for comment.
But state Rep. Monroe Nichols, D-Tulsa, who serves as vice chair of the Legislative Black Caucus, said his caucus would support the plan, and he hopes colleagues across the board would as well.
He said in 2017, the city of Tulsa started publishing an Equity Indicators report, probing everything from wealth, economics, unemployment rates, education, health and criminal justice. He said the city then awards an overall score.
The program’s website said it is meant to be a tool that measures and tracks disparities among subgroups of residents and helps guide public policy and solutions to create greater equity. In 2021, Tulsa’s equality score was 39.2 out of 100.
The report noted disparities in business ownership for women and people of color. It also cited ongoing disparities in educational opportunities and outcomes. It notes that white Tulsans were twice as likely as Black Tulsans to own homes, and that Native Americans and Asians were 2.5 times more likely to be denied a home loan. Black youth were five times more likely than white Tulsans to be arrested while Black adults were about three times more likely to be arrested. Women, meanwhile, were twice as likely to be arrested in Tulsa compared to nationally, the analysis found.
The report noted, though, that health care access was the highest scoring area and disparity in internet access continued to improve.
Nichols said a commission that would look across the board to see how Oklahoma stacks up on the issues and then make recommendations and policy changes based on those findings would be “hugely impactful.”
But Nichols said the issue is bigger than just fielding complaints.
“I think it’s important to look at what the data says and then let that data be a guide for policy change recommendations on how we level the playing field,” he said.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
