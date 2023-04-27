OKLAHOMA CITY — Republican lawmakers on Wednesday pressed forward with a bill that would exempt natural gas from the state’s price gouging laws, nearly two years after residents were unexpectedly hammered with record high gas costs during a weather-related emergency.
State Sen. John Michael Montgomery, R-Lawton, said the exemption of natural gas modernizes the state’s Emergency Price Stabilization Act. The law prevents people from hiking the price of goods more than 10% during a state or federal declaration of emergency. Petroleum commodity markets are one of the few existing exceptions currently built into the law.
Montgomery, author of House Bill 2561, said natural gas has always been considered a byproduct of oil, so sudden price hikes of gas generally have never been investigative matters.
“We’re just making sure that everybody’s on the same page with what the definitions are essentially here,” he said of the bill. “So, (we’re) just making sure that everybody understands that natural gas is considered that.”
The legislation comes as Oklahomans continue to question why the natural gas industry wasn’t subjected to a price gouging investigation following the February 2021 two-week winter storm that forced public utility companies to purchase gas at record high prices.
Public utilities reported that they were forced to buy natural gas at as much as $1,200 MMBtu (a unit of measuring natural gas equivalent to a million British thermal units) when it had been selling for about $2 to $3 just ahead of the two-week cold snap.
Oklahoma consumers faced more than $4.5 billion in additional energy generation costs as a result of the storm. The state’s three largest public utility providers — OG&E, PSO and Oklahoma Natural Gas — received permission from state regulators to securitize that debt by adding a monthly fee onto consumers’ bills that will last nearly three decades.
State Sen. Julia Kirt, D-Oklahoma City, said Oklahomans are still upset about decades of increased costs. Now, she said some lawmakers are trying to make clear that there can’t be any investigation into natural gas price gouging during any emergency.
“I have people in my district who are on a fixed income who are paying for the next 30 years for this,” Kirt said. “So I just think it’s in bad form for us to be carving them out from investigation.”
She said the state never investigated why natural gas prices were so extreme during the winter weather event and if natural gas “middlemen” purposely profited.
“I think we should always be able to examine if the people of Oklahoma have been ripped off,” Kirt said. “That’s part of our job.”
State Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore, the House author, said all the bill does is clarify that natural gas is a petroleum product. He said the bill was filed in response to an opinion issued by a former attorney general.
When asked why the petroleum and natural gas industries should be exempt from price gouging statutes, McBride said he believes other industries should also have expanded protections.
“There’s a lot of other things that need to be added to the statute,” McBride said.
The bill’s other House author, state Rep. Terry O’Donnell, R-Catoosa, didn’t respond to requests for comment.
State Rep. Andy Fugate, D-Oklahoma City, said the legislative plan amounts to a permanent “get out of jail free card” for natural gas middlemen who inflate energy prices during an emergency. The attorney general should have the tools to investigate and protect consumers, he said.
Fugate said he remains convinced that Oklahoma leaders should be following neighboring Kansas’ lead by investigating potential issues with manipulation of pricing and indexing that caused an artificial inflation of the price of natural gas during the polar snap.
Fugate said he can’t support any legislation that “penalizes Oklahoma customers and puts us at the mercy of middlemen who will have the opportunity to manipulate markets unfairly.”
The measure has cleared both the state House and Senate, but procedurally it now returns to the House, before heading to the governor’s desk.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
