By Janelle Stecklein
OKLAHOMA CITY — The phrase “In God we trust” may soon greet visitors entering county and municipal buildings across the state.
Senate Bill 949, which is inching closer to becoming law, gives county and municipal leaders the option to use taxpayer money to erect displays of the national motto in prominent locations in any county or municipal buildings. The bill requires the placement and size of the display align with the display at the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center. That engraved display is about 4 feet tall and 70 feet wide.
The measure has already cleared the state Senate, and earlier this week cleared a House committee.
But several times in the past few years, similar legislation hasn’t had enough momentum to clear the full House.
During state Sen. David Bullard’s first year in the legislature, he said lawmakers easily passed a law that allowed the phrase to be erected near the state Capitol visitor’s center. But, he said this marks his third attempt to expand that same right to counties and municipalities.
Bullard, R-Durant, said a lot of municipalities have already installed the motto in their buildings, but those leaders want to make sure state law protects the action.
The national motto has been in place since 1956 and appears in many government buildings, including the U.S. Capitol.
“It’s undeniable that our history, our heritage is with a Christian and constitutional heritage, and the Supreme Courts have all acknowledged that,” Bullard said.
While the vast majority of Oklahomans still identify as Christian, nearly 1 in 5 now has no religious affiliation, according to the most recent Pew Research Center study. Additionally, 2% of Oklahomans belong to a non-Christian faith, the study found.
Ryan Dudley, with the advocacy arm of the Freedom from Religion Foundation, based in Wisconsin, said the measure is “a pointless bill,” and it “100% blurs the line between church and state.”
“Overall what it does is it seeks to align the government with religion and in doing so sends a divisive message that the government prefers religion over not a religion,” Dudley said.
He said, though, that a number of lawmakers in states west of the Mississippi have introduced similar legislative proposals following recent U.S. Supreme Court rulings that have emboldened such actions.
“I think it’s indicative of how emboldened Christian nationalists have become by the courts to do such a thing,” Dudley said.
State Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore, said that the bill symbolizes the nation’s history, and while he doesn’t necessarily want to impose a religious view on anybody, “it is an undeniable fact of history” that that’s what the nation was built on.
He said when people come to America, they know that the country is largely Christian and embraces Christian values.
“I’ve yet to hear anybody complain about ‘In God we trust’ being on our money,” West said. “People have no problem still spending coins and dollars, so I just don’t think that that’s as big of an issue.”
He said if the bill gets a full House vote, he plans to wear his “In God We Trust” tie that pictures an American Flag and an eagle. At the bottom of the tie, the words “In God we trust” are written.
