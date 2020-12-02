OKLAHOMA CITY — A state lawmaker is seeking to make assaults on law enforcement a hate crime punishable by life without parole.
Senate Bill 19, filed by state Sen. Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair, would make it a felony to incite or produce imminent violence, injury or death against law enforcement, correction officers or correctional employees who are performing official duties.
“I think it’s great,” said Robert Wasoski, president of the Norman lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police. “I think it adds another level of protection for police, and hopefully it will deter an individual from doing violence toward a peace officer.”
Wasoski said during the course of his career he’s been assaulted and attacked, only to be told it was just a hazard of doing his job. He said it’s not OK to have people randomly perpetuating violence against police and think that there are no consequences.
“I think with those kind of consequences that would give people pause, and hopefully they would think twice before doing that,” he said.
Bergstrom did not return a message left seeking comment.
But Nicole McAfee, director of policy and advocacy for the ACLU of Oklahoma, said the measure is “definitely an issue of concern.” She said similar measures have popped up in other states nationwide.
She said Oklahoma’s hate crimes act is structured to deal more broadly with unchangeable aspects of people’s identity like race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin or disability. Those convicted of violating the existing hate crime statutes face a misdemeanor charge for their first offense, she said.
“Not only would Senate Bill 19 add something based on someone’s employment, which is very much a choice, but it then makes that crime the most seriously addressed out of anything on that list,” McAfee said.
She said the measure also could create a “chilling effect.”
“The way this bill is authored, it creates blame around anyone who could cause a situation where there is harm to a police officer or a corrections officer while they’re on duty,” McAfee said.
She said broad questions remain about how it could affect organized protests that result in escalating conflict between police and demonstrators.
McAfee said leaders need to work on building trust between law enforcement and communities.
“Instead, this creates an even larger way to punish people and to silence protest,” McAfee said. “I think at the end of the day, Oklahoma has no shortage of ways to punish people. There already exists other felonies that an individual could be charged with.”
Bobby Cleveland, executive director of the Oklahoma Corrections Professionals, said he supports police and correctional officers. Anyone who injures or spits on one should face a “very severe penalty.”
“But if they just attack them, I’d hate to think we’d put somebody away for life without parole,” he said. “Everybody can change.”
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites.
