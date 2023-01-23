OKLAHOMA CITY — The father of an unborn child would be responsible for the cost of prenatal care or paying child support under legislative measures authored by two Republican lawmakers.
House Bill 1985 and Senate Bill 656 would require either the father or “second parent” to pay either half of a mother’s out-of-pocket expenses for “medically necessary and appropriate prenatal care" or the amount they’ll owe in child support after birth, whichever is less. That requirement would be waived if both parties have made legally binding agreements to the contrary.
A man who fails to pay their obligation could face up to six months in jail for the first offense and up to a year in prison for the second.
No father would have to pay to abort a pregnancy under the legislation.
Oklahoma is believed to be one of the first states considering such legislation, said state Rep. Cody Maynard, R-Durant, who authored House Bill 1985.
Both proposals come just months after Oklahoma Republican lawmakers passed some of the most restrictive abortion bans in the country. With most abortions banned at fertilization except to save the life of the mother, some critics have argued that if life starts at conception, then lawmakers should pass legislation treating the fetus as a child.
Maynard said he supports the state’s abortion restrictions, and said he believes fathers should begin providing financial support before birth.
“As long as I can remember, the burden of taking care of the child in the womb has always fallen on the mother exclusively,” Maynard said. “So if the father doesn’t choose to help pay, then that burden has been on the mom. It takes two to create a child. It should take two to help raise a child ideally, but I really want to just make a scenario where the burden wouldn’t be solely on a mom by herself.”
Maynard said he isn’t sure if his legislation would allow a mother to wait to establish paternity until the child is born, and then file to collect expenses incurred for prenatal care. He said he wouldn’t oppose that.
State Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant, who authored Senate Bill 656, could not be reached for comment.
A parent, district attorney or Department of Human Services employee may initiate court proceedings to establish paternity, and a court could order the mother to submit a “scientifically reliable genetic test” with a statistical accuracy of at least 95%, using noninvasive prenatal paternity, amniocentesis or chorionic villus sampling.
Dr. Dana Stone, an Oklahoma City OB-GYN, said most of the prenatal procedures have been developed to diagnose chromosomal abnormalities, and some are invasive and carry risks to both the unborn child and mother. She said procedures can be expensive, and don’t always work as intended.
“When I have patients that say they are wanting to establish paternity, I don’t encourage it before delivery,” she said. “I don’t encourage it before delivery because of the risks, which are low, but not nothing. And it’s so easy to do once the baby’s born.”
She said pregnant women can do a blood test to find out their baby’s gender and genetic disorder risks, but that test is not used to establish paternity.
There is a noninvasive blood test that can be used to determine fetal paternity, but Stone said she doesn’t know how easy it is to obtain and that availability would be laboratory dependent. A lab would have to be set up to process fetal, maternal and paternal samples to compare.
She said chorionic villus sampling is an invasive procedure usually done between 10 and 13 weeks, and a physician inserts a little catheter through the cervix to obtain a sample of the developing placenta. Women who undergo that procedure have a 1 in 500 risk of miscarriage.
Stone said amniocentesis is also invasive, and physicians using an ultrasound go through the mother’s abdomen into the uterine wall and gather fluid that’s around the baby. The fluid contains skin cells, and those cells are used to grow the baby’s DNA. Stone said the procedure also carries a low risk of miscarriage.
Under both procedures, a woman also risks infection or having their water break, which can also cause loss of pregnancy, she said.
State Rep. Mickey Dollens, D-Oklahoma City, said he’d like to know if a mother could file for prenatal care expenses after the birth of a child.
He supports the concept of requiring fathers to pay prenatal costs, and said if Oklahoma legislators believe life starts at conception, then they need to have conformity throughout all statutes, including allowing pregnant women to use high-occupancy vehicle lanes and requiring companies to cover life insurance policies on the unborn.
“If they are going to legislate definition such as that, then at least they should do all they can to make life easier and better for the pregnant person,” he said.
However, Dollens said he is waiting for the outcome of court proceedings challenging the constitutionality of Oklahoma’s near-abortion ban. If it’s declared unconstitutional, Dollens said it could force Republicans to send the issue to a statewide ballot, and voters could reject the idea that life begins at conception and restore abortion access.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
