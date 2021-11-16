The city of Tahlequah has seen several new businesses open recently, giving locals a new spot to hunt for bargains and indulge in a variety of cuisines, among other things.
The town is quickly becoming an area for people to save a few dollars and still find something they need or want. Adding to the multiple consignment shops, thrift stores and discount businesses already in the city, John Collins recently opened JC’s Bin Store.
Collins finds and purchases liquidation pallets of merchandise that can’t be sold by their original owners for one reason or another. For instance, he said if a semi-truck crashes, none of the product inside can be sold, and it has to sit inside of a warehouse for six months, before it can be passed on to a liquidator like himself. The result is a bargain passed on to the customer at JC’s Bin Store.
“Tahlequah had a need,” Collins said. “There was no bin store. Everybody always drives all the way to Broken Arrow or Rogers just to go to one. So I thought, why don’t we just put one right here.”
The schedule at JC’s Bin Store starts on Fridays with a $7 price tag on all merchandise. On Saturday, the price drops to $5; Sunday, $4; Monday, $3; Tuesday, $2; and Wednesday, $1. The store is closed on Thursdays, when the bins are restocked and process restarts. The discount store had a myriad of items left for its $2 Tuesday, including slippers, decorations, small toys, art supplies, articles of clothing, trinkets and more.
“For Christmas and anyone who wants stocking stuffers, the Bin Store is the absolute perfect place to go,” Collins said.
JC’s Bin Store, at 24 Plaza South St., is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday through Wednesday.
Blitzed is another store Collins recently opened. A head shop, the store has a collection of glass, ceramic and silicon smoking devices and accessories. Blitzed, at 1207 Muskogee Ave., is open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Those with a sweet disposition will be happy to learn there’s a new bakery in town to satisfy their sugar cravings. Sugar Momma’s Bakery offers about five different cupcakes and at least three different cookies every day it’s open.
Laura Corn’s food truck bakery is in the parking lot of Your Eye Shop next to KFC, where she serves items like red velvet cupcakes, banana nut cupcakes, chocolate chip cookies, mini cheesecakes, and various types of bread.
“It’s really whatever I feel like baking at the moment,” Corn said. “I’ve been baking since I was young. My grandma baked with me a lot and taught me how to decorate cakes. I just got tired of my everyday job, so I quit and needed money somehow. I was just doing decorating out of my house for about a year, and then I just decided to open up a food truck.”
Corn also does personal orders for those wanting customized sweets. She said business has been good so far, and she’s happy to offer something new to Tahlequah residents. Sugar Momma’s Bakery does not have set hours, but customers can find out when the food truck is open and what the day’s menu is by visiting the Facebook page.
A downtown bartender recently decided to spend his off days serving up hot meals out of his new food truck. Kyle Drake, of Drake’s Kitchen, is offering pulled pork sandwiches, Indian tacos, and fresh-cut fries on the corner of Muskogee Avenue and Morgan Street, next Ned’s.
“I’ve always liked cooking and wanted to do something like this and found a good deal on a truck, so I took a chance and started one,” Drake said. “We don’t have many late-night options for food in this town, so I figured it would be a good time to open one.”
Drake’s Kitchen is now open on Tuesdays and Fridays, from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., or until the food sells out.
At 1900 S. Muskogee Ave., FRECH Mexican Grill is serving up burritos, soft tacos, street tacos, hardshell tacos, and more. The restaurant also offers breakfast, including sandwiches, meat and scrambled eggs plates, burritos, pancakes, breakfast bowls and tacos. FRECH has received high praise since it opened, and offers its Mexican cuisine 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday; and 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sundays.
Tell us about it
If you know of a business that has opened in the past month, or will be open by the end of the year, email contact information to gcrawford@tahlequahdailypress.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.