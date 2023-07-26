On Tuesday, July 25, patrons enjoyed bingo and took home a number of books at the Tahlequah Public Library’s Bingo for Books event.
Gerran Walker, a Tahlequah Public Library technology specialist, headed Bingo for Books this year. Walker said this is the third year the library has hosted the event, which is the final function for the 2023 adult summer reading program.
The experience encouraged patrons participate in several rounds of bingo, and later allowed winners of the round to pick out books from several tables. Walker said bingo cards were not cleared until everyone had been able to earn a bingo and get a book.
“It’s easy. No pressure. It isn’t like one person comes up with a stack and no one else gets any,” said Walker.
NyeKeisha Marshall attended the event with her daughter, Nyekeila Marshall. This was the first time the Marshalls had attended Bingo for Books.
“I really like it,” said NyeKeisha. “I like that she’s given everybody a fair chance to go get books.”
NyeKeisha, who picked out several cookbooks, said she got a chance to branch out and get books she would not normally buy or pick out at the library.
The books up for grabs after each round were ones donated throughout the year.
“Some of the [donated] books we can add to our collection if they are within our criteria,” said Walker.
“Most of them get put in the book sale, but then a few of them are really nice cookbooks, history books, or any nice books, and I stick them in the back and keep them for [Bingo for Books],” said Walker.
Maria Gerber said that she enjoyed getting to play bingo with several members of her community.
“It’s really fun. I think it’s a wonderful way for the library to share their books that they’re gifted,” said Gerber.
Walker said the game is a way to congratulate those who have participated in the adult summer reading program.
Another attendee, Elizabeth Bird, said she felt like she was supporting the library by participating.
Bird said she has attended several library activities over the years, with this year being her first time to participate in Bingo for Books.
Bird said she did not know what to expect when it came to the actual occasion.
“Honestly, I was just surprised by it, and [I found it] interesting in how it was going to work,” said Bird.
