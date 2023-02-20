February is National Birding Month, and avian admirers are sharing what they love about watching and learning about these feathered fauna.
Tahlequah resident and birding enthusiast Laura Hulbert said her great-grandparents, grandmother, and her mother were all backyard birders.
"They hung up bird feeders and put out birdbaths. They had binoculars and field guides for the local species - I actually have my great grandmother's binoculars," Hulbert said. "I grew up surrounded by people who loved wildlife, and this was the cause for me perusing that passion."
While working on her bachelor's degree in fisheries and wildlife, Hulbert said,she took a ornithology course with Dr. Mia Revels, professor of biology at Northeastern State University. She said that course further fueled her desire to study birds.
As an NSU senior in May 2022, Hulbert presented her research about saw-whet owls to the Tahlequah chapter of the Indian Nations Audubon Society. At the time, chapter president Albert Harris expressed gratitude for Hulbert and her research and said he has been trying to encourage younger folks to join the group.
"Unfortunately, a lot of our members are getting elderly, including myself. It would be great to get some young people to take over the reins and boost things up," Harris said.
"You don't have to be an expert birder to enjoy these endeavors. We have had some of the best naturalists in the country as a part of our group. We have a lot of knowledge base to share," said Harris.
Hulbert shared what she likes best about birding.
"Birds are literally everywhere," Hulbert said. "Major metropolis? You'll find some birds. Middle of the ocean? Birds. In the wide-open desert? Birds. Deep in the Arctic circle? Birds! Everywhere you go there are birds not only existing, but thriving."
Hulbert said there are many great birding places surrounding Tahlequah.
"Walking along the Town Branch Creek you'll encounter plenty of species, especially in the spring during migration," she said. "The small trail by the community garden is a great place to get started if you're looking for a small area with varying habitats. I really enjoy hiking the Welling Ridge Trail; I'm a sucker for dense forested areas."
Several state parks in the northeastern Oklahoma offer opportunities for bird spotting.
"Sequoyah State Park is a fantastic location for catching a glimpse of eagles and loons. In fact, the park does an 'Eagles and Loons' tour every February," Rylie Mansuetti, public information officer at the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department. "There are also opportunities to see eagles diving for fish around Keystone Dam or flying high above the lakeside, wooded trails of Keystone State Park."
Hulbert's favorite bird is whatever she's currently looking at.
"Seriously though, that's like asking someone to name their favorite child," she said.
According to Hulbert, birding is for everyone.
"I recently started a Facebook group called 'Northeastern Oklahoma Birding Collective'. While it's still relatively new and slow-paced, my goal is to open up the world of birds to everyone regardless of their current birding ability and knowledge," she said.
Get involved
The Tahlequah chapter of the Indian Nations Audubon Society meets monthly, primarily at the Tahlequah Public Library and elsewhere at different field sites. The next meeting is Thursday, March 16, from 7-8 p.m. Joyce Varner may be contacted at 918-456-3894 for more information.
