Bird feeding exciting, easy habit to pick up

While the weather is still chilly, outdoor activities are not as enjoyable for some people. But there are still opportunities for people to enjoy the outdoors from the comfort of their homes – and help the wildlife at the same time.
Those who purchase and set up bird feeders might just get backyard visits from some of the thousands of aves in the Tahlequah area.
The first step in getting started with bird feeding is to obtain a feeder. Many stores in Tahlequah offer these, such as Lowe’s and Tractor Supply.
Grayson Hudson, an employee at Lowe’s in Tahlequah, said bird feeding is an enjoyable and simple way to pass the time from home.
“We offer a wide variety of bird feeders here,” said Hudson. “Once they are set up in your backyard, they can be an extremely rewarding and relaxing thing to watch and enjoy.”
Setting up the feeder is only the first step, though. Finding out what feed to put inside is also important. While generic mixes of feeds can be purchased, particular birds have their favorites.
“Our No. 1 bestseller is black oil sunflower seeds,” said Stacy Johnson, assistant manager at Tractor Supply in Tahlequah. “You can feed most any wildlife with that, even birds. Most people will fix up a bird feeder with sunflower seeds and corn along with that. We also just have a generic wild bird mix that will work. Cardinals love sunflower seeds, and we carry a cardinal mix.”
There are different types of bird blends to experiment with. Some contain fruits, while others feature nuts.
Hummingbirds are a bit of an exception when it comes to feeding. While they are also easy to set up for and enjoy, they do not eat the bird feed many others consume.
“Hummingbirds take a little bottle with nectar,” said Johnson. “You fill it with clear or red-colored nectar like sugar water. They’ll come up and eat on those. Those are pretty simple. You do want to check for the little flowers on the bottom of the holder, so you want to watch for mold there.”
Another thing to look out for are squirrels that are also eager to get their hands on the bird feed. To combat them, it is a good idea to try to keep the feeders in hard-to-reach spaces. Alternatively, some feeders come with anti-squirrel mechanisms built in, such as a domed roof.
To make the most out of the bird feeders, aficionados recommend setting up several in different spots, all offering different feed options. This will add variety to the yard and give different types of birds an opportunity to find their favorite food.
