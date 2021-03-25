Birders urged to take steps to stop disease spread

Tahlequah resident Denise Brill has loved observing birds at her feeders over the past year, but she has learned the hobby can become dangerous for the birds, as the feeders can become disease vectors.
“First it was the house finches with ‘finch eye disease’ – conjunctivitis. This past month, I've seen several sick pine siskins and have had to bury two of them so far,” she said. “Incidentally, I learned this was a record-setting year for pine siskin migration from the north to the south for the winter – they migrate erratically in what are called irruptions – but I also learned they are particularly susceptible to salmonellosis, which is usually fatal.”
Brill found one dead siskin at the beginning of February, but it wasn't until after a recent cold and snowy week that she started seeing sick ones.
According to the National Wildlife Health Center, five diseases affect birds that visit feeders: salmonellosis, aspergillosis, avian pox, trichomonias and mycopalmosis. These can lead to deaths either directly or indirectly by making the birds more vulnerable to predators.
Various parts of the country are seeing outbreaks of diseases in birds, and some experts are asking people to take down their feeders to help prevent the spread of disease.
“I figured that while I can take down my feeders, the birds can go to other area feeders and continue spreading disease. Without feeders, large flocks are forced to disperse, decreasing their chances of coming into contact with infected food and surfaces,” said Brill.
She talked with Mark Howery, a wildlife biologist with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, about the pine siskins. He said it did sound like salmonellosis. Calls to Howery by the Daily Press were not returned by press time. But according to an article posted on the ODWC website this week, multiple reports of small, localized die-offs of birds due to a potential salmonella outbreak at feeders have been made.
“The bacterium is passed through droppings and can spread to other birds visiting the feeding station when they come into contact with contaminated droppings. Salmonella may be introduced by the feeding station's regular visitors, or by roving flocks moving through to their breeding grounds,” stated the report.
Common symptoms birds may develop include lethargy, diarrhea and swelling of the mouth and crop. Birds healthy before the infection are often able to fight the infection, but stressed or young birds may struggle more than previously healthier birds at fighting the infection. Birds more vulnerable to the bacterium include ground-feeding birds and longer distance migrants, like pine siskins and American goldfinches.
Howery said the siskins should be leaving by the second week of May, and by that time, locals may be seeing ones coming through from farther south on their way back north. House finches are year-round residents, so the finch eye disease – which can affect other members of the finch family – may still be an issue.
“To prevent the spread of finch eye disease, I had already started rinsing the feeders each night and spraying the parts of them that the birds touch with a solution of vinegar, rubbing alcohol and water. I also thoroughly wash and sanitize them once a week,” said Brill.
She is continuing to feed the birds in a way that hopefully won’t contribute to the disease spread.
“My ex-husband helped me build framed screens that have half-inch openings – since I discovered the tiny siskins can fit through chicken wire – to put over the top of large trays to catch fallen seeds and bird droppings so the birds can't get to and eat seeds potentially contaminated with salmonella,” said Brill. “Mark said grackles, blackbirds, and cowbirds can carry salmonella, and I had a huge flock start coming into the yard and feeding on the ground – this was before the trays – so maybe they contributed to the problem. I did take down the feeders for a few days before implementing my tray solution. By now, I'm only seeing one or two siskins that look unwell, and haven't found any others dead, so hopefully they are recovering.”
The ODWC recommends rotating feeding station locations every three to four months to prevent salmonella outbreaks. If visiting birds show signs of infection, wildlife biologists offer feeder cleaning tips.
The feeding station should be closed for a day, and all spilled seed and droppings should be removed. Empty feeders should be soaked in a one-part bleach to nine-part water solution for at least 30 minutes and let dry overnight. The feeding station should be relocated to a new, fresh area at 20 feet from its previous location. People should wash their hands after handling feeders, and clean soles of shoes if they have become dirty or contaminated. Bird feeders should be cleaned and disinfected at least once a month. Fresh water should be available near the feeder.
Garrett Ford, Cherokee County OSU Extension agriculture educator, suggests people may want to consider looking past the idea of purchasing bird feeders to supply species with food during colder months – when feeder activity is highest because of natural food supply scarcity – and build habitats for bird species.
Brill also agrees the best bird feeding idea is planting trees and shrubs that will provide natural food sources.
The Oklahoma Cooperative Extension fact sheet, “Landscaping and Gardening for Birds,” suggests planting items that will attract birds and offer food and shelter. A diverse selection of plant materials should be used, and fruit- or seed-bearing plants are best for habitat development.
“Although most plants are beautiful, not all benefit wildlife other than to give shelter,” stated the Extension fact sheet. “A forsythia or lilac hedge can provide shelter and be a spectacular sight in the spring, but they provide no seeds or fruits. On the other hand, an evergreen holly hedge loaded with berries will be attractive, provide shelter in the winter, and still feed wildlife.”
Native plants should be used whenever possible, as birds are adapted to them. In addition to usually being low maintenance, native plants are often drought-resistant, cold and heat tolerant, and many are bird attractors.
