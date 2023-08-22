While some chicken farmers are battling the heat, others are aiming for more flexible laws that will allow them to raise roosters some competitors might use for fighting or breeding.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said while there are no laws against owning chickens in Oklahoma, it is illegal to participate in cockfights and to raise birds for this purpose.
"We have not had any issues with cockfighting that I can remember in the almost 25 years I have worked for the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office," said Chennault. "We have several farmers who raise what many people would consider gamefowl, but they operate within the law and do no raise their chickens for cockfighting."
Anthony DeVore, president of the Oklahoma Gamefowl Commission, said the group is not advocating for people to participate in cockfighting; it is just merely trying to "fight to be able to own [gamefowl] without retribution."
"Right now, we're fighting for ownership rights as much as we are anything," said DeVore. "There's a case in Oklahoma City where a guy got arrested and charged, and he's facing 590 years for owning 59 roosters. No fighting involved, so that's the current status."
Blake Pearce, vice president of the Oklahoma Gamefowl Commission, said Senate Bill 1006, which would allow counties to reduce cockfighting from a felony to a misdemeanor, and the companion House Bill 2530, are still alive at the moment.
State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, said many people in Cherokee County would be impacted by any laws related to gamefowl, among them feed stores and veterinarians. He said since the Legislature is out of session, there can be no movement on the bills until February 2024, when lawmakers return to the Capitol.
Pearce said for many Oklahomans, raising gamefowl it is a major source of income, since they ship the birds overseas as breeding fowl. Pearce said current laws do not define a "game rooster," but instead rely on individual interpretations.
The law the Oklahoma Gamefowl Commission wants to pass will erase the "intent law," making it legal to own gamefowl, regardless of any speculation, and reduces competing with the birds from a felony to a misdemeanor.
"While we don't condone cockfighting or any illegal activity, we still don't believe you should be getting a felony with 10 years of prison on a first offense," said Pearce. "So what's going to happen is, it'll be a misdemeanor with a $500 fine the first time you get convicted, a misdemeanor with a $2,500 fine on the second conviction, and any third or subsequent conviction is going to be a felony with zero to two years in prison."
Winterhawk Grimmett, Oklahoma Gamefowl Commission's chief of tribal affairs, said the biggest difference between gamefowl and regular land stock is that the males are more territorial with hens and in certain areas. Grimmett said gamefowl are often physically different, as the birds have a more athletic build, when compared to other domesticated chickens.
Pearce said gamecocks are natural fighters, and they often start this behavior at 5 to 9 months old.
"All the gamefowl farmers are trying to do is preserve these breeds because there are some families – like Blake's dad, who has been a gamefowl farmer his whole life. He has particular bloodline he can date back hundreds of years to England and Ireland. That's all we're trying to do, is preserve these bloodlines," said Grimmett.
Ed Haworth, vice president of the Oklahoma State Poultry Federation, said several breeds of chickens deal better with the current hot weather, among them gamefowl and Naked Necks.
"Some of those fighting chicken guys have trouble getting their feathers to stay hard in this heat, so they spray them with a hose every day. They claim it hardens their feathers up," said Haworth.
Haworth said he has been focusing on providing shade, fresh water, and a breeze for his show poultry, as well as keeping a fan on them.
"If your chickens aren't too fat, they can handle the heat a lot better," said Haworth.
While some are trying to only keep their show poultry cool with misting, others – like Tahlequah resident Ted Kupsick – are using air-conditioned coops to ward off the heat. Haworth said misting can cause chicken litter to stay wet, impacting feather quality and also making diseases, such as coccidiosis, more likely to spread.
Haworth said farmers will often keep their poultry inside for too long, and then, when the birds are brought out into the heat, they will have a tougher time acclimating to the weather.
Haworth said some people do compete in poultry shows with chickens considered to be gamefowl, which originated from the Standard Old English Game breed. When it comes to different breeds of chickens, or their purpose, Haworth said the husbandry varies among them, as some gamefowl are often fed more of a grain-based ration, compared to show chickens, which receive more protein.
