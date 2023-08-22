Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 110 to 120 degrees. Warm overnight low temperatures around 80 degrees within urban areas. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Arkansas and east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...For the first Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT this evening. For the second Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Overnight low temperatures will remain warm, especially across urban areas, providing little to no heat stress relief. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. &&