SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 132 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 2 AM CDT
SATURDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 16 COUNTIES
IN EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA
CHEROKEE MUSKOGEE OKFUSKEE
SEQUOYAH
IN NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA
ADAIR CREEK MAYES
OKMULGEE ROGERS TULSA
WAGONER
IN SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA
HASKELL LATIMER LE FLORE
MCINTOSH PITTSBURG
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CLAREMORE, EUFAULA, MCALESTER,
MUSKOGEE, OKEMAH, OKMULGEE, POTEAU, PRYOR, SALLISAW, SAPULPA,
STIGLER, STILWELL, TAHLEQUAH, TULSA, WAGONER, AND WILBURTON.
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following
counties, in Arkansas, Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin,
Madison, Sebastian and Washington AR. In Oklahoma, Adair,
Cherokee, Delaware, Le Flore and Sequoyah.
* WHEN...From 7 PM CDT this evening through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches and locally higher will
become possible tonight as a swath of heavy rainfall is
forecast across a portion of the watch area in response to a
cold front moving through the region. This rainfall on top of
recent rains could increase flooding concerns.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
1 of 2
Tristan Diaz captures a cardinal in Tahlequah in Spring.
Birds of spring
Tristan Diaz captured a cardinal in Tahlequah as spring arrived.
featured
Birds of spring
1 of 2
Tristan Diaz captures a cardinal in Tahlequah in Spring.
Birds of spring
Tristan Diaz captured a cardinal in Tahlequah as spring arrived.
Tristan Diaz captured a cardinal in Tahlequah as spring moves forward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.