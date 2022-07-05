Birdwell accepts Medal of Honor from president

On Tuesday, July 5, President Joe Biden awarded the Medal of Honor to four U.S. Army soldiers who fought in the Vietnam War, and one of them is from Adair County.
The honorees are: Spc. 5 Dwight W. Birdwell, Staff Sgt. Edward N. Kaneshiro (posthumous), Spc. 5 Dennis M. Fujii, and retired Maj. John J. Duffy.
Before leaving for Washington, D.C., Birdwell shared his thoughts on the recognition and memories of the experience.
“I am overwhelmed!” Birdwell said.
At the White House, as a guest of Biden, Birdwell received his awards in the company a delegation of Cherokees, including Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr, some of the men who served with him, as well as the grandson of Gen. Glenn Otis, his commander on Jan. 31, 1968. The grandson is a U.S. Army major stationed at the Pentagon.
Birdwell was looking forward to meeting Biden.
“He called and talked with me for 10-plus minutes a few days ago,” Birdwell said.
This honor has been a long time in coming.
“Gen. Glenn K. Otis, my commander, recommended me for the Medal of Honor in February 1968, then jump-started the process again in 2011, and he spent the last years of his life on the effort. After his death, Maj. Jerry Headley, the commander of a sister unit in Vietnam, took over and guided the process to completion. Maj. Headley was a brave man in Vietnam, and he was awarded five Silver Stars for heroism in battle. Prior to joining the U.S. Army, he was a U.S. Marine,” Birdwell said.
Birdwell grew up in the rural community of Bell, in Adair County, where his dad taught him to hunt and fish. He feels that upbringing was essential in his surviving the challenges of war in Vietnam.
“My dad put a lot of emphasis on marksmanship, hard work, appreciating nature, listening to the sounds of birds, livestock and other creature’s. If you are careful, the sounds of nature let you know when something is up,” he said.
When barely out of high school, Birdwell was off to boot camp.
“Basic training was a shock. It was difficult, challenging and those in charge were relentless in using discipline in preparing us for the challenges ahead," said Birdwell. "After Basic at Fort Polk and Advanced Armor Training at Fort Knox, I spent 10 months in Korea, with non-stop training, as well as patrolling near the DMZ in an effort to intercept North Korean infiltrators who crossed the DMZ. So I was better prepared than most of the young soldiers in my unit."
From these decades since his return to Oklahoma, and from the perspective of a Cherokee Nation judge, attorney, parent, and a man, Birdwell said he feels gratitude and awe.
“[I feel] fear and appreciation for life, as well as thanks for all of God's universe. Thanks to God for sparing my life as a young boy when I was accidently hung as a consequence of a collapsing barn floor, then a near drowning, and afterward almost being killed by an angry, out-of-control farm animal who was about to finish me off until childhood friend, Lawrence Eagle, intervened, speaking commands and shouts to the creature in Cherokee," Birdwell said. "God used Jim Lee Henson to save me on occasions one and two. I am also thankful to God for allowing me to perform my military duty, not bring shame to my family and the Cherokee people, and for allowing me to come home."
Birdwell said he is also grateful for the support of many.
“I thank God, my wife Virginia, children Ed and Stephanie, son-in-law Spike Bighorn, General Otis, Major Headley, and Chief Hoskin for their support and all those who helped make this recognition occur with eye-witness statements and accounts,” said Birdwell.
Military service is worthwhile, he said.
“Do it if you are so inclined, but do not expect daily visits from the ice cream truck. If you choose a combat branch, or ranger/airborne school, the advance training is long, challenging and at times, appears to be impossible to pass. I did not have the chance to receive ranger/airborne training, and regret it to this day. However, I did have the opportunity to attend and graduate from two advanced combat training academies, each three weeks long,” he said.
Childhood friend, veteran and former Speaker of the House Larry Adair also served in Vietnam, and he recalls Birdwell’s heroism.
“Fifty-four years ago, in the early hours of Jan. 31, 1968, 70,000 Viet Cong and North Vietnamese regular troops had moved undetected near major cities, villages, and U.S. military facilities throughout South Vietnam for a major military offensive, which became known as the Tet Offensive of 1968,” said Adair.
He explained that the Communist forces' surprise attacks in these many locations, simultaneously was supposed to have defeated all the U.S. military forces fighting in South Vietnam. After a horrendous battle, Ton Son Nhut and Saigon were saved. Birdwell was wounded in action during this battle and was awarded a Purple Heart medal and a Silver Star medal for heroism. He was awarded a second Silver Star award in a later battle in the village of An Duc and received two more Purple Heart awards before his tour of duty in Vietnam ended.
Tuesday morning, Larry and Jan Adair watched their friend be honored via the internet.
“We saw the ceremony and all four of the veterans be decorated by the president. It went very well,” said Adair.
A large number of people from Stilwell were in attendance.
“It makes me very proud. He joins the ranks of very honored war heroes, like Lt. Jack Montgomery and Ernest Childers. And he joins the ranks of the highly decorated Audie Murphy. It’s the experience of a lifetime, and made me very very proud to be an American, and veteran,” said Adair.
A future reception is being planned to honor Birdwell in Stilwell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.