Senior citizens with birthdays in September celebrated at the Tahlequah Senior Citizens Center.
Those celebrating birthdays included Paskill Knight, Lillian Robbins and Jerry Gourd. The birthday cake and treats were donated by Sam Hart. Knight received the potted plant donated by Gail Morgan. The next birthday celebration will be Friday, Oct. 25, at 11:30 a.m.
Daily activities at the center include ceramics, pool, dominoes, card games, and exercises. Lunch is served daily 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dances with a live band are held each Friday, 7-10 p.m.
The Tahlequah Senior Citizen Center, 230 E. First St., can be booked for a nominal fee. Call 918-456-0792 for information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.