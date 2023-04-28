Accused of accessory after the fact to a first-degree murder that occurred last summer after authorities had found a dumped body in Welling, a Bixby man pleaded not guilty in Cherokee County District Court earlier this week.
The accessory charge was filed against Christopher Kyle Brown, 36, on March 23, 2023, when he received a $25,000 bond.
According to the probable cause affidavit, on July 17, 2022, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office discovered the body of Andrew Hopkins, 36. The victim had been shot in the head, wrapped in a raft, and left in a wooded area near the Welling Bridge.
Local mechanic shop owner, Joe James Garcia, 39, was arrested three days later for the crime and on Aug. 26, 2022, a first-degree murder charge was filed against him.
Garcia, who is also known as Raul Lopez-Fuentes, reportedly told authorities Hopkins was stealing from him and sleeping with his wife. He then allegedly admitted to killing Hopkins two days before the body was found.
According to court documents, investigators discovered Brown was present at the time Garcia killed Hopkins, and had assisted him in cleaning and disposing of the body.
The case against Garcia is still ongoing.
Brown is scheduled to appear in court again at 9 a.m. on June 7, 2023, for a felony disposition docket. First Assistant District Attorney Eric Jordan is listed as representing the state.
