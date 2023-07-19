A Bixby woman pleaded not guilty in Cherokee County District Court to multiple charges, including child endangerment by driving under the influence.
On July 5, 2023, a felony charge of child endangerment by driving under the influence was filed against Ashley Aisha Matheny, 24. She was also hit with misdemeanor charges of eluding or attempting to elude a police officer, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, obstructing an officer, transporting an open container of alcoholic beverage, and improper passing.
According to court documents, on June 9, 2023, Matheny was driving a white 2021 Subaru Crosstrek while under the influence of alcohol and transporting a 15-year-old child. She also passed on the left side of a vehicle and then veered back into the right lane, without signaling to the other vehicle, before it was safe and clear to do so.
Matheny reportedly attempted to elude an Oklahoma Wildlife Department game warden after he tried to perform a traffic stop. Once the vehicle did stop, the defendant locked the vehicle doors and refused to obey lawful commands given by the game warden and an Oklahoma Highway Patrol officer to exit the vehicle.
Authorities found marijuana in Matheny’s possession and an open can of beer inside the vehicle. She reportedly had a blood or breath alcohol concentration of .08.
The defendant received a $7,500 bond and made her initial appearance on July 11, when she pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Matheny is scheduled to appear in court for a felony sounding docket at 10 a.m. on Aug. 16, 2023, with Special District Judge Gary Huggins presiding. Assistant District Attorney Justin Vann is listed as representing the state.
