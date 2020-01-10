PARK HILL – Hunter’s Home in Park Hill will commemorate Black History Month with “Voices of Hunter’s Home: Enslaved People,” a new exhibit on the enslaved people of Hunter’s Home that will bring their contributions to the forefront as never before.
During the month of February, visitors to the site will see exhibits featuring many of the people who lived and performed slave labor on the plantation, such as Susan, Ike, Nelson, Eliza, and many others who made their lives here in the years before the Civil War.
The exhibits will highlight the level of skill shown by the enslaved people of Hunter’s Home, as well as take a look at how they may have defined their work and lives.
Also in February, living history season continues at Hunter’s Home, with interpreters in period dress demonstrating 19th-century crafts and skills Thursday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Hunter’s Home, 19479 E. Murrell Home Road in Park Hill, is open Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
For more information about these exhibits or other programs, call 918-456-2751 or email huntershome@okhistory.org.
