NSU students, faculty, staff, alumni, and friends gathered Friday in the Sen. Herb Rozell Ballroom at the Northeastern State University Center to honor the legacy of Black students throughout history.
In what seemed like more of a class reunion, alumni smiled and shared stories of times past. The NSU Office of Diversity and Inclusion offered campus tours to show alumni how the campus has changed since the 1970s, when the bulk of former students present attended.
Stella Goudeau spoke to alumni about Black experiences during the 1970s. She recalled the story of how the African American Student Union walked out of the 1970 Homecoming game because the homecoming queen pageant had been canceled after it became evident that a Black student was poised to win.
“We specifically acknowledge and honor the many first athletic scholars and organizations and the accomplishments of each that was a part of NSU’s history, and to date, are not officially documented and have never been acknowledged,” said Goudeau. “The history has been in a development to help document this missing part of NSU’s history so future generations will be able to accurately study the important contributions of African Americans in higher education in Tahlequah, Oklahoma.”
She said that institutionally, African American history has been overlooked, and she explained it is necessary to understand the experience of Black people to better understand any events of the past.
“We pause to learn importantly educate Black and African American’s history because 95 years after the creation of the Negros History Week, too many Americans still lack understanding of the Black experience and its impact on our lives,” said Goudeau.
The event was organized by Kasey Rhone, coordinator of the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, to connect alumni with students.
“We are here to learn about Black History at NSU,” said Rhone.
Harrell E. Garrison was NSU president at the time, and Black students wrote a list of grievances because they believed they were mistreated. Students were also involved in efforts to desegregate Tahlequah.
“We wanted to celebrate all of the work these students did and learn from them. Events like this give us the opportunity to come together and share stories,” said Rhone.
Audrey Powell is an alumna who studied from 1974-1978 and used her education to prepare herself for a career in nursing home administration.
“I came because I’m interested in the subject of the luncheon and coming back to reminisce and take part in it,” she said.
Gary Robbins, an alumnus who attended from 1974-1977, enjoyed his time at NSU, and attended to connect to friends and fellow students.
“I was a member of the fraternity Alpha Phi Alpha. We used to put on a Christmas party for kids in this very room we’re standing in. It was one of our outreach endeavors to community in Tahlequah. It was a big deal around here. We used to give the children Christmas presents,” he said,
Robbins studied social studies and taught at Okmulgee Middle and High School for 34 years. He credits his education at NSU for preparing him for a long career. He also cherishes his memories of studying in this part of the country alongside the Illinois River.
“Every now and then, we’d go to the Illinois and canoe up and down the river,” he said. “That was an experience, because I had never been canoeing in the river."
Angela Kay Chambers, a publicist who attended the event, is helping promote NSU alumnus Lewis Wilson’s book, which was announced at the lunch.
“The title of it is ‘From Black Slavery to Black Wall Street.’ This is an in-depth discussion about the journey before and after the 1921 Race Massacre in Tulsa. It gives details about Tulsa and prior to and around the time of the massacre,” she said.
