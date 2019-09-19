Blanchard man to stand trial for rape here

A Blanchard man is set to go to trial Monday in Cherokee County District Court for first-degree rape.
Brandon Louis Wasland, 35, was charged after a woman accused him of sexual assault at a local float resort.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Wasland allegedly sexually assaulted the woman in his tent at War Eagle Resort in May 2018. The woman told investigators Wasland provided her alcohol while the two were in his tent and she began to feel ill. She said she fell asleep and awoke to find Wasland on top of her and pulling down her pants and underwear.
The victim was in and out of consciousness during the assault and tried to fight him off, but he restrained her. A Sexual Assault Nurse Examination was conducted at the hospital. Observation of scrapes to her arms, neck, legs and vagina were documented.
The day after the assault, McClain County Sheriff's Detective Sgt. David Tompkins and Grand River Dam Authority Investigator Lissa Kennedy arrived at Wasland's residence with a signed nighttime search warrant for the tent, bedding, clothing and a cell phone. Wasland was interviewed and told investigators he and the woman had consensual sex in his tent the night before at the resort. He admitted he gave the woman alcohol prior to the two having sex.
According to the affidavit, Wasland said the woman had abrasions because she asked him to go "harder" and told him she "liked it rough."
A warrant was issued June 14, 2018 and Wasland was taken into custody June 27. He was charged with first degree rape and plead not guilty.
He is represented by Oklahoma City attorney Dustin S. Phillips, and Eric M. Jordan is listed as the prosecutor. District Court Judge Douglas Kirkley is scheduled to preside over the hearing. Jury selection will begin 9 a.m. Monday at the Cherokee County Courthouse.
