Independence Day is quickly approaching, and a number of fireworks stands have opened in Tahlequah – specifically in the parking lots of Walmart and Reasor’s.
Near Reasor’s, the Tahlequah High School Orange Express band set up a stand to raise money for its operations throughout the year.
Josh Allen, director of bands for Tahlequah Public Schools, said the primary purpose of the stand is to make band more accessible – and affordable – to his students.
“Our stand has been in operation for decades,” said Allen. “The stand works to make band cheaper and more affordable for the students. We sometimes make well over $10,000 for the band.”
The THS band fireworks stand is supplied by Hance Fireworks and has very competitive prices, as well as a couple of special deals that community members can jump on.
“We have family packs that are two for the price of one,” said Allen. “According to Hance Fireworks, we have some of the lowest prices in town.”
Allen also said numerous Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines are being followed. The workers – most of whom are band members – are wearing masks when interacting with customers, and social distancing is being used between the buyer and the worker.
On the other side of the road in the Walmart parking lot, Chi Alpha, a student ministry at NSU, has its own fireworks stand set up to fund its own set of projects.
Baxter Stewart, director of Chi Alpha, said this is their third year selling fireworks. The items are sourced through TNT and they have numerous family deals for customers to enjoy.
“We have some really good family packs,” said Stewart. “We have a 'Big Deluxe' pack that has a $317 value we’re selling for $210. With our 'Big Timer,' you get a finisher item as well. We also have bigger artillery shells than the competition, from what I’ve seen, and a very wide variety of them.”
In the parking lot directly south of the Walmart parking lot, Boomtown Fireworks has set up its business once again. Boomtown is a family-owned, self-supplied fireworks stand that has been in business for many decades.
Another stand is also set up near Casey's General Store on Downing.
