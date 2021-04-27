BLAZING A TRAIL: Work proceeding on hiking, biking trails; some complete already

Progress is well underway for the all-purpose walking and mountain biking trails, in and outside of Tahlequah.
Tahlequah Trails Association members say the work on hiking the and biking trail is possible through volunteer efforts, various grants, and donations from locals.
“We have a total of four miles flagged; 2.5 miles is a green beginner trail, and 1.5 miles is the blue intermediate trail,” said Heath Pennington, TTA board member. “Half a mile of the beginner trail is built already, and two miles have yet to be built.”
The group hopes to finish the beginner trail sometime between spring and fall.
“We already had one trail-building day that was successful, and it was a big day for us. We had around 30-35 volunteers out there on the first day, and that was the beginning of April,” said Pennington.
Buffalo Wild Wings provided lunch to volunteers, and TTA members said donations allow them to spend more time and money on building trails for the community.
“A day entails going out and building trails, as the trail is hand-built with hand tools,” said Pennington.
TTA Vice President David Rogers said board members take six to eight people out in groups to work different parts of the trial.
“We spread them out so they’re not all in one area, where they’re moving dirt, rocks, brush, organic matter, and clearing out small trees,” said Rogers. “We provide hard hats, eye protection, and gloves for all of our volunteers.”
The Tahlequah Community Foundation contributed $30,000 to the project in 2020, and one acre was donated by City Administrator Alan Chapman for a parking lot and entryway. TTA has also received dollars from the Arvest Foundation, Holiday Inn Express & Suites Tahlequah, and Zenith Construction Co.
The TTA received the International Mountain Bike Association Trail Accelerator Grant through Trail Solutions. IMBA Trail Solutions manager Steve Kasacek visited the area and helped with the initial groundwork.
Rogers and Pennington offered thanks to their supporters: Cherokee Nation, Arkhola, Northeastern State University, Buffalo Wild Wings, and Zenith Construction Co.
Another trail underway is the Mission Street Park, and Mayor Sue Catron said the engineering firm provided its vision to members of the Tahlequah Mission Street Park organization.
“It quickly became evident that the volume of storm water crossing the property is higher than originally anticipated,” said Catron. “That has led to exploration of alternatives for the layout of the park and trails that may be more appropriate.”
Once the design is finalized, Catron said, planning for construction will proceed.
A portion of the newly constructed Tahlequah History Trail, from Choctaw Street to First Street, was named in honor of the Rutherford family: Rutherford Segment. The Rutherford Family Foundation provided a significant amount of money toward expansion of the trail. The $150,000 will go toward further projects on the Tahlequah Trail System, and help pay for Tahlequah’s first dog park.
“Initial plans have been drawn for the loop trail that will be built in proximity of the new dog park. The goal with the loop is to have a measured trail, so the public will know how many times around the loop make a mile,” said Catron.
People interested in helping build trails can stay up to date on the group's progress by visiting its Facebook page, Tahlequah Trails. Those who would like to volunteer can send a message to the group to get on the list.
“We encourage kids, 10 years or older, to come out and help, and it’s a family-help-out day,” said Rogers. “Of course, we have everyone sign waivers and gather their information so we can contact them with future work.
The trail is not currently open to the public. The board is working with local property owners to make sure the project does not cross onto anyone's land, and they do not want people using the system until it is finished.
Get involved
The next Volunteer Trail Build Day is slated for May 8, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
