Tahlequah Trails Association celebrated a milestone with its grand opening in May, and officials say more work remains to be done.
The all-purpose walking and mountain biking trails continues to grow out on South 550 Road, and TTA Board President Mike Bingham said plenty of opportunities are available to volunteer.
“Our goal originally, and still is, was to complete the beginner trail which is a total of 2.5 miles. We’ve got almost two miles done and now we’re working on the south loop that’s about another three-quarters of a mile, and we’re roughly about 1,000 feet or so into that,” said Bingham.
The board members have worked to get funding through various grants and have received donations from local advocates. Part of it came the Tahlequah Community Foundation, which donated $30,000 in 2020, and one acre was donated by City Administrator Alan Chapman for a parking lot and entryway.
“We’re still fundraising and we’re waiting to hear on a federal grant that was administered by the State of Oklahoma,” said Bingham.
If approved, TTA would use those funds to hire a professional trail-building company to build the more advanced trails.
“To hire the trail company, we have another 1.5 mile of intermediate trail that’s flagged, and it’s ready to build,” said Bingham.
Beyond that, about six miles left of trail work has been planned on a concept map.
“It’s planned on there, but it’s actually not what they call ‘ground truth'; it’s not completely ready to build. You have to take that idea, where it looks good on paper and then you have to come out and actually walk it and make sure it’ll work,” he said.
The grand opening of Welling Ridge Trails was May 21, and TTA board member Dana Boren-Boer said about 50 people showed up for the event.
“There has been some traffic out at the trails since the opening,” said Boer. “We recently had a group of 20 Cherokee Nation summer camp students come to hike the trails and learn about the efforts of the nonprofit, and we have had various riders from around the area, riding the trails.”
Former Ward 2 Tahlequah City Councilor Dower Combs has been involved with work on the trails for some time, and he thanked Tahlequah Trails for “bringing the community together and sharing the vision that will have a positive change to our area for generations to come.”
Bingham said he expects the completion of the three-quarters of a mile around the end of the year.
“It’s all about getting the number of volunteers. If you can get half a dozen every Trail Building Day, then yes, I would the end of the year. It’s also about the terrain,” he said.
Volunteers must be properly dressed, with hardhats, eye protection, gloves, and appropriate footwear.
Those interested in helping build trails can stay up to date on the group's progress by visiting its Facebook page, Tahlequah Trails. Those who would like to volunteer can send a message to the group to get on the list.
Children 10 years and older are encouraged to help. All participants must sign waivers before work begins.
What’s next
The next Volunteer Trail Build Day is slated for Saturday, July 23, 7 to 10 a.m. To sign up, visit https://www.tahlequahtrails.org/volunteer.html#/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.